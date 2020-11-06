e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka bans firecrackers ahead of Diwali, chief minister cites Covid

Karnataka bans firecrackers ahead of Diwali, chief minister cites Covid

State Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said firecrackers can badly impact the health of those who have already been infected by Covid-19

bengaluru Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 16:28 IST
Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
People buy firecrackers from a shop ahead of Diwali festival.
People buy firecrackers from a shop ahead of Diwali festival.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Following in the footsteps of states like Odisha, Rajasthan and New Delhi, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that the state would also ban firecrackers in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The chief minister said orders to this effect would be issued shortly. “In view of the Covid pandemic, we have decided to ban crackers, orders would be issued shortly.”

State Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said firecrackers can badly impact the health of those who have already been infected by Covid-19. Sudhakar said experts have advised to control use of firecrackers.

Also read: Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli

Neighbouring Tamil Nadu, which is one of the biggest producers of crackers in the country, had protested the decision of certain states to ban firecrackers. Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami had also written to the CM’s of these states. Karnataka’s decision is likely to impact sales of firecrackers worth several crores mainly concentrated around Diwali.

tags
top news
Biden needs to win 1 more state to reach 270 electoral votes, become US prez
Biden needs to win 1 more state to reach 270 electoral votes, become US prez
India to help countries enhance capacity for delivery of Covid-19 vaccines: Foreign secretary
India to help countries enhance capacity for delivery of Covid-19 vaccines: Foreign secretary
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
India, Philippines to boost defence cooperation, information-sharing to fight terror
India, Philippines to boost defence cooperation, information-sharing to fight terror
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Supreme Court shields Arnab Goswami from arrest in assembly privilege case
Supreme Court shields Arnab Goswami from arrest in assembly privilege case
WhatsApp Pay now available for India users. Here’s how it will work
WhatsApp Pay now available for India users. Here’s how it will work
‘Larger conflict can’t be discounted’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on China tension
‘Larger conflict can’t be discounted’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on China tension
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In