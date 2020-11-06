Karnataka bans firecrackers ahead of Diwali, chief minister cites Covid

bengaluru

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 16:28 IST

Following in the footsteps of states like Odisha, Rajasthan and New Delhi, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that the state would also ban firecrackers in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The chief minister said orders to this effect would be issued shortly. “In view of the Covid pandemic, we have decided to ban crackers, orders would be issued shortly.”

State Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said firecrackers can badly impact the health of those who have already been infected by Covid-19. Sudhakar said experts have advised to control use of firecrackers.

Neighbouring Tamil Nadu, which is one of the biggest producers of crackers in the country, had protested the decision of certain states to ban firecrackers. Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami had also written to the CM’s of these states. Karnataka’s decision is likely to impact sales of firecrackers worth several crores mainly concentrated around Diwali.