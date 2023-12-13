7 best Bajaj microwaves vs. OTGs: Budget friendly options for buyers

Bajaj offers you a wide range of microwave ovens, from solo to grill, catering to various cooking needs. When it comes to kitchen appliances, striking the right balance between quality and budget is essential. In this article, we will delve into the world of Bajaj Microwaves, comparing them with OTGs, and presenting you with the top 7 budget-friendly options. 7 best Bajaj microwave and OTG options will be your go-to cooking companion.

Microwave ovens have become an integral part of modern kitchens, simplifying cooking, reheating, and defrosting processes. Bajaj, a trusted name in home appliances, understands the diverse requirements of its customers and offers a comprehensive range of microwave ovens.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The Bajaj Microwaves line-up includes solo microwaves and grill microwaves, each serving a unique purpose. Solo microwaves are perfect for basic heating and cooking tasks, while grill microwaves add a delightful crispiness to your dishes. One of the standout features of Bajaj microwaves is their affordability without compromising on quality. They provide excellent value for your money, making them a popular choice among budget-conscious consumers. But how do they compare to OTGs, or Oven-Toaster-Grills, which are known for their baking and grilling capabilities?

OTGs have their own set of advantages, especially when it comes to baking. They offer precise temperature control and even heating, making them a preferred choice for baking enthusiasts. However, Bajaj Microwaves, particularly the solo and grill models, have been designed to handle a wide range of cooking tasks efficiently, providing convenience and quality at a competitive price point.

In the following sections, we will explore the top 7 budget-friendly options from Bajaj microwaves, focusing on solo and grill models. We will consider factors such as price, features, and customer reviews to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are looking for a microwave for basic heating or one that adds a special touch to your culinary creations, our comprehensive guide will assist you in finding the perfect Bajaj microwave for your kitchen. Stay tuned as we unveil the best microwave oven options in the world by Bajaj.

Also Read: Top 9 best ovens for your kitchen: Buyer's guide

1. Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven (1702 MT, White), Timer

With 17 liters of capacity, it's perfect for reheating leftovers, cooking single servings and defrosting frozen meals in a flash. The simple timer function makes it easy to set precise cooking times, while the white finish adds a touch of modern style to your kitchen. Made to last with durable materials, this microwave is designed to deliver years of reliable performance. So whether you're a single person looking for an efficient cooking solution or a family needing a secondary microwave, this solo microwave offers big conveniences in a small package. Pop your snack in, set the timer and enjoy perfectly cooked popcorn, baked potatoes or cups of ramen in minutes - made simple, fast and delicious with this Bajaj microwave oven.

Specifications of Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven (1702 MT, White), Timer:

Capacity: 17 liters

Type: Solo Microwave

Color: White

Features: Timer

Pros Cons 1. Budget-friendly 1. Limited functionality 2. Compact size 2. No advanced cooking options 3. Easy to use 4. Timer feature 5. Suitable for basic heating

B0C2Q47RP4

2. Bajaj 1603T Oven Toaster Grill (Otg) With Baking & Grilling Accessories, Oven For Kitchen With Transparent Glass Door, 2 Year Warranty, White, 1200 Watts, 16 liter

This Bajaj OTG takes baking and grilling to a whole new level. With its transparent glass door, you can keep an eye on your food as it bakes, broils and grills to perfection. The spacious 16 liter capacity accommodates multiple dishes at once so you can cook for the whole family. The included baking and grilling accessories give you endless options for roasting meats, baking bread and cakes, and grilling vegetables. The easy-to-use controls and 1200-watt power allow you to precisely select the right temperature and time for any recipe. Made with a blend of durable materials, this oven toaster grill is built to last and is backed by a generous 2-year warranty. Get ready to upgrade your cooking with this versatile appliance that bakes, broils, roasts and grills - all in one convenient countertop wonder.

Specifications of Bajaj 1603T Oven Toaster Grill (Otg) With Baking & Grilling Accessories, Oven For Kitchen With Transparent Glass Door, 2 Year Warranty, White, 1200 Watts, 16 liter:

Capacity: 16 liters

Type: Oven Toaster Grill (OTG)

Color: White

Wattage: 1200 Watts

Features: Transparent Glass Door, Baking & Grilling Accessories

Warranty: 2 Years

Pros Cons 1. Versatile baking and grilling 1. Limited capacity 2. Transparent glass door 2. Manual control 3. 2-year warranty 4. Suitable for small kitchens 5. 1200 Watts power

B009P2KQXK

3. Bajaj 20 Litre Oven Toaster Grill, Black

Made from durable black materials, this compact yet mighty appliance bakes, roasts, grills and toasts with ease, handling everything from frozen pizza to homemade bread. Its 20-liter capacity oven allows you to cook multiple dishes at once for family meals or dinner parties, while the adjustable temperature controls ensure foods are cooked to perfection. The powerful heating elements and convection fan distribute heat evenly for consistent results every time. The non-stick coated baking tray and grill rack make for easy cleaning after use. So whether you need a quick breakfast, an afternoon snack or a homemade feast, this versatile 3-in-1 appliance bakes, grills and toasts with the right amount of power, precision and panache to satisfy any appetite.

Specifications of Bajaj 20 Litre Oven Toaster Grill, Black:

Capacity: 20 liters

Type: Oven Toaster Grill (OTG)

Color: Black

Pros Cons 1. Larger capacity than 16L OTG 1. Specific features vary 2. Versatile baking and grilling 3. Various cooking options 4. Suitable for small families

B0CGX69BFY

4. Bajaj 50 Litre Digital Oven Toaster Griller (50 litres OTG) with 6 Pre-Set Menu, Oven for Kitchen with Illuminated Chamber, Motorised Rotisserie & Convection, 2 Year Warranty Black & Silver

This multifunctional wonder from Bajaj has enough room to roast a turkey yet fits neatly on your countertop. The 50-liter oven cavity gives you the space to bake multiple dishes at once while the digital controls and 6 pre-set menus make it easy to achieve perfect results every time. Choose from rotisserie, convection or traditional baking and let the illuminated inner chamber and halogen lamp guide you as your feast comes together. When dinner's made, switch the oven into toaster or griller mode to make breakfast in a flash. The motorized rotisserie adds gourmet flair to any meal with perfectly roasted meats, and the 2-year warranty gives you peace of mind. Small enough for any kitchen yet mighty enough for any recipe, this digital OTG oven brings the versatility of professional appliances to the comfort of your home.

Specifications of Bajaj 50 Litre Digital Oven Toaster Griller (50 litres OTG) with 6 Pre-Set Menu, Oven for Kitchen with Illuminated Chamber, Motorised Rotisserie & Convection, 2 Year Warranty Black & Silver:

Capacity: 50 liters

Type: Oven Toaster Griller (OTG)

Color: Black & Silver

Features: Digital Controls, 6 Pre-Set Menu, Motorised Rotisserie, Convection

Warranty: 2 Years

Pros Cons 1. Large 50-liter capacity 1. Bulky and may require space 2. Digital controls 2. Higher price point 3. 6 Pre-Set Menu options 3. May be complex for beginners 4. Motorised rotisserie 5. Convection cooking

B08RB4GFSW

5. Bajaj 2200 TMSS 22 Litre Oven Toaster Griller (22 litres OTG) with Motorised Rotisserie & Stainless Steel Body, Black & Silver

This Bajaj OTG’s generous 22-liter capacity means you can roast a whole chicken, bake a batch of cookies, or easily whip up multi-tiered cakes. The motorized rotisserie function allows you to prepare delicious rotisseries and the stainless steel body ensures durability and easy cleaning. Its convection heating technology bakes and roasts food evenly while the temperature control lets you dial in the perfect settings for whatever recipe you're tackling. This OTG's large interior space, multiple functions and smart features make it a versatile addition to any kitchen - helping you cook, bake and grill with confidence and creativity.

Specifications of Bajaj 2200 TMSS 22 Litre Oven Toaster Griller (22 litres OTG) with Motorised Rotisserie & Stainless Steel Body, Black & Silver:

Capacity: 22 liters

Type: Oven Toaster Griller (OTG)

Color: Black & Silver

Features: Motorised Rotisserie, Stainless Steel Body

Pros Cons 1. Stainless steel body 1. Limited capacity 2. Motorised rotisserie 2. Manual control 3. Durable and stylish design 4. Suitable for small families

B01C8P2EHG

6. Bajaj Majesty 4500 Tmcss 45 Litre Oven Toaster Grill(45 Litres Otg)With Motorised Rotisserie&Convection Fan,Stainless Steel Body&Transparent Glass Door

This Bajaj oven toaster grill does it all—it's the ultimate kitchen companion for anyone who loves to cook. With its spacious 45 liter capacity and 1200 watt power, you can roast, bake, grill and toast to your heart's content. The motorized rotisserie function allows you to prepare delicious rotisserie chicken, kebabs and more with even cooking on all sides. The convection fan circulates heat for faster, more even baking and roasting while reducing cooking times. The stylish stainless steel exterior and transparent glass door give it an upscale look that elevates any kitchen, while the simple, intuitive controls make it a cinch to use. With its two-year warranty, you can cook with confidence, knowing this versatile appliance is built to last.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty 4500 Tmcss 45 Litre Oven Toaster Grill(45 Litres Otg)With Motorised Rotisserie&Convection Fan,Stainless Steel Body&Transparent Glass Door:

Capacity: 45 liters

Type: Oven Toaster Grill (OTG)

Color: Stainless Steel Body

Features: Motorised Rotisserie, Convection Fan, Transparent Glass Door

Pros Cons 1. Large 45-liter capacity 1. Takes up significant space 2. Motorised rotisserie 2. Higher price point 3. Convection fan 3. May be complex for beginners 4. Stainless steel body 5. Transparent glass door

B009P2KOH8

Also Read: 10 best oven toaster grills under ₹10000: Shopping guide

7. Bajaj Majesty 1603 TSS 16L Oven Toaster Griller (16 Litres OTG) Baking & Grilling Accessories, Oven for Kitchen with Stainless Steel Body, 2 Year Warranty, Black & Silver

This multifunctional Bajaj Majesty OTG allows you to bake, grill and toast to perfection. The 16-liter capacity stainless steel oven features multiple functions like bake, grill, defrost and warm modes, giving you the flexibility to prepare a variety of dishes. Use the included baking and grilling accessories to bake cakes, pizzas and more. The sleek black and silver exterior blends effortlessly into any modern kitchen while the durable stainless steel construction ensures longevity. Programmable controls and digital display make it easy to select the right settings for each dish while automatic temperature control maintains an even heat. With a generous 2-year warranty, you can bake and grill with confidence knowing Bajaj has your back. The Bajaj Majesty OTG - your new kitchen secret weapon for transforming ordinary meals into culinary masterpieces.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty 1603 TSS 16L Oven Toaster Griller (16 Litres OTG) Baking & Grilling Accessories, Oven for Kitchen with Stainless Steel Body, 2 Year Warranty, Black & Silver:

Capacity: 16 liters

Type: Oven Toaster Griller (OTG)

Color: Black & Silver

Features: Baking & Grilling Accessories, Stainless Steel Body

Warranty: 2 Years

Pros Cons 1. Compact size 1. Limited capacity 2. Baking and grilling options 2. Manual control 3. Stainless steel body 4. 2-year warranty 5. Suitable for small kitchens

B009P2KRAW

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven (1702 MT, White) Compact size Timer Basic heating and defrosting capabilities Bajaj 1603T Oven Toaster Grill (OTG) Versatile baking and grilling Transparent glass door 2-year warranty Bajaj 20 Litre Oven Toaster Grill, Black Various cooking options Larger capacity than 16L OTG Specific features vary Bajaj 50 Litre Digital Oven Toaster Griller Large 50-liter capacity Digital controls 6 Pre-Set Menu options Bajaj 2200 TMSS 22 Litre Oven Toaster Griller Stainless steel body Motorized rotisserie Durable and stylish design Bajaj Majesty 4500 TMCSS 45 Litre Oven Toaster Grill Large 45-liter capacity Motorized rotisserie Convection fan Bajaj Majesty 1603 TSS 16L Oven Toaster Griller Compact size Baking and grilling options 2-year warranty

Best value for money

An appliance to make any day brighter, this Bajaj 20 Litre Oven Toaster Grill, Black will bake, brown and broil with the best of them. No frills or fuss, it gets the job done - whether you need an extra oven for a busy holiday or just want an easy, no mess way to reheat leftovers. Simply set the temperature and function you need and let this workhorse do the rest. Perfect for the practical cook who wants results without all the bells and whistles. The sleek black finish will blend right into your kitchen decor, and the removable racks, drip tray and glass door make for simple cleaning when you're done.

Best overall product

Bajaj 50 Litre Digital Oven Toaster Griller is sure to take your baking and roasting to the next level. With 6 pre-set menus, motorized rotisserie and convection, you'll be able to cook up everything from roast chicken to chocolate cake with one appliance. The illuminated 50 liter chamber makes checking on your food and keeping an eye on baking times easy, while the digital controls provide precise temperature control for crisp toast, juicy roast meat and everything in between. The 2 year warranty means you can bake with peace of mind, and the silver and black color options will fit in with any kitchen decor.

How to find the Best Bajaj Microwaves?

To find the best Bajaj Microwaves that meet your specific needs, it's crucial to consider a few key factors. First, determine the type of microwave you require. Bajaj offers a range of microwave types, including solo, grill, and convection. Solo microwaves are suitable for basic heating and defrosting, while grills add the capability to grill or toast food. Convection microwaves, on the other hand, are more versatile, with baking and grilling functions. Choosing the right type based on your cooking preferences is the first step in finding the best Bajaj Microwave.

Next, consider the size and capacity of the microwave. Bajaj offers various sizes, so evaluate the available space in your kitchen and your cooking needs. A larger capacity is ideal for families or those who frequently cook larger meals, while a compact size may be more suitable for individuals or small households. Additionally, check for features like preset cooking functions, energy efficiency, and ease of cleaning, as these can greatly enhance your cooking experience. Lastly, read reviews and compare prices to ensure you're getting the best value for your chosen Bajaj Microwave. With careful consideration of these factors, you can find the perfect Bajaj Microwave that suits your requirements and budget.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.