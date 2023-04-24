‘A true test of skill’, Apex Legends unveils Veiled Collection Event, Prestige skins and more

Apex Legends fans have a new event to look forward to with the Veiled Collection Event - Revelry. The event runs from April 25 to May 9 and brings not only new cosmetic skins, but also a new limited-time mode called Unshielded Deadeye. In this team death-match mode, Legends must race to get 50 kills without helmets or shields. The limited rotating loadouts add an extra challenge to the gameplay. Respawn Opens Third Studio for Long-Term Franchise Plans (Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment)

Respawn Entertainment, the developer of Apex Legends, has also opened a third studio in Madison, Wisconsin. The new studio joins existing teams in Sherman Oaks, California, and Vancouver, British Columbia. Its focus is on supporting the development of Apex Legends’ live service operations.

Players who can complete all 24 time-limited cosmetic items during the Veiled Collection Event will unlock a new Prestige skin for Caustic called Apex Contagion. The event also features new Legendary skins for Gibby, Loba, Rampart, and Wattson.

Unshielded Deadeye, the new limited-time mode is sure to be a true test of skill for Apex Legends players. The rotating loadouts will keep players on their toes and force them to adapt their strategies. The lack of helmets and shields makes for a more intense gameplay experience. The objective of the mode is to get 50 kills and become a Champion among Legends.

In addition to the Veiled Collection Event, Respawn Entertainment has plans to make Apex Legends a long-term franchise. The company’s goal is for the game to last for at least “10, 15 years or more.” To achieve this, Respawn has opened a third development studio to focus on live service operations.

Apex Legends has been a popular free-to-play battle royale game since its release in 2019. The game has continued to grow and evolve with new content and updates. The Veiled Collection Event is just one example of Respawn’s commitment to keeping the game fresh and engaging for both veterans and new players. With the addition of a third studio, it’s clear that Respawn is dedicated to making Apex Legends a lasting success.

The official launch date for Apex Legends Season 17 has not been announced by Respawn. It is possible that Season 17 will start sometime in May with a new Legends on board.