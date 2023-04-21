EA accidentally leaks Apex Legends Season 17 Legend and potential new weapon, release date, and more

It seems that EA has 'accidentally' leaked the design for the Season 17 Legend for Apex Legends. The leak came in the form of official art on EA’s website promoting a new collection event. The leaked banner art reveals an unannounced Legend against an ocean blue background, it appears to have an older look compared to the current character arsenal. Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment

This leak also showcased a new weapon that could be coming with the new Legend.

A Twitter-based leaker named Kral Rindo quickly reposted the new Legend’s image claiming Season 17 will be called “Arsenal.”

Although some fans speculate that this leak could be a marketing stunt, EA quickly removed the image once fans took notice. If this is, in fact, the Season 17 legend, it would be a massive and notable reveal considering Season 16 was the first when Apex Legends did not feature a brand-new legend.

This new leak churned the hype wheel for Apex Legends Season 17 and what more features are coming to this popular Battle Royale.

The Veiled Collection Event leak also suggests the Season 17 Legend would be a white-bearded older guy known in the game’s code as Ballistic, and is seems tenable considering EA promptly pulled down the art. Ballistic will be a recon character like Pathfinder, Bloodhound, and Seer.

A Twitter leaker, PWN_HUB, has in fact leaked all the Legend abilities. He claims Ballistic abilities are concentrated on employing weapons and enhancing the usability of weapons.

Apex Legend’s new potential abilities:

1. Passive- Weapon Sling

A sling (weapon holder) where you can store a third weapon. Players have to access it via inventory. The third weapon cannot take any attachments.

2. Smart Bullet

Shoots a special projectile that debuffs the enemy. Enemies’ guns will start heating up quickly. This will cause a reaction and deal damage. The Smart Bullet ability can lock on to a target.

3. Ultimate- Weapon Enhance

When activated all your nearby allies will get a buff. Weapon enhancement will allow players to shoot faster, reload faster, increase movement speed, and have unlimited Ammo.

EA’s blog post, Veiled Collection Event also showcased a brand new Prestige skin for Caustic, tons of new cosmetics, and a new LTM.

The deleted image was shared early on the Apex Legends’ Veiled Collection Event, displaying the Season 17 Legend, who seems to be firing a handgun that will likely be a part of their kit. Eagle-eyed fans immediately recognized the leaked Legend was holding an unreleased gun that resembled ‘Smart Pistol’ from Titan Fall. This could potentially indicate that the new pistol might be part of the upcoming Legend’s kit exclusively (Just like Chamber from Valorant that can summon an exclusive handgun and a one-shot bolt-action sniper) instead of being an item that players can loot around the map. The inclusion of Smart Pistol could be a meta-changing addition to the loot-pool for the game, or it could lament the new Legend as a new fan favorite.

Apex Legend Season 17 release date

The official launch date for Apex Legends Season 17 has not yet been announced by Respawn. However, based on the length of a season and the start of a previous season, it is speculated that Season 17 will commence in early to mid-May.

Season 16 began on February 14, 2023, and is expected to last approximately three months. Therefore, it is possible that Season 17 will start sometime in May.



Typically Respawn releases its seasonal updates on Tuesday, so May 9th or May 16th is the most probable launch date for Apex Legends Season 17.