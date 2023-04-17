How to quick farm Legend Tokens in Apex Legends Season 16 for free

Respawn Entertainment’s free-to-play battle royale title Apex Legends is a hot cake for fast-paced gaming lovers. But you may have noticed that from Legends to Cosmetics need to be unlocked separately and to unlock them you need Legend Tokens. You can buy Apex Coins instead of legend tokens by spending real world money which will surely make a hole in your wallet. These Apex Coins could also unlock the same items but it can’t be achieved for free. Although the game provides a slower method to unlock legends and other cosmetic items for free but gamers have to rub their mouse-pad for hours. Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment

What is a Legend Token in Apex Legends?.

Legend token is an in-game desirable currency for Apex Legends. This token can be used to unlock new legends, legendary legend skins, and weapon skins and also to reroll daily challenges for heirloom shards. As a new player your main target should be unlocking new legends.

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment

How to farm Legend Token for free?.

Legends Tokens and Apex Coins are not the same. Apex Coin will cost real world money where Legend Token will not cost a dime.

The only way you can earn Legend Token in Apex Legends Season 16 is by leveling up. Players will receive 600 Legend Tokens every time they level up. That means you just have to grind the game and earn more tokens.