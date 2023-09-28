Apple iPhone 15 users complain of their smartphones getting overheated

Apple unveiled its latest lineup of iPhones on September 12 during its ‘Wonderlust’ event. The sales of iPhone 15 kickstarted in India and worldwide on September 22. However, several users have complained that their smartphones are now getting overheated. The Apple iPhone 15 series is displayed for sale at The Grove Apple retail store on release day in Los Angeles, California,(AFP)

According to a Bloomberg report, customers have taken to social media platforms like Reddit and X to complain about the iPhones getting ‘hot too much'. Some users have claimed that the iPhone heats up when it is plugged in to charge.

The company's technical support staffers have been fielding calls about the issue as well. They’ve referred customers to an old support article on how to handle an iPhone that feels too hot or cold. According to the notice, overheating could occur when using intensive apps, charging or setting up a new device for the first time.

Several people have posted videos of them checking the phone’s temperature with a thermometer. “iPhone 15 Pro Max gets really hot easily,” according to one post. “I’m just browsing social media, and it’s burning up.” Another said that the device got hot enough to be felt through a carrying case.

One user complained that the iPhone 15 Pro Max got hot enough to switch off during a call and then took a few minutes to come back on. Apple’s devices do occasionally shut themselves off when they overheat or are exposed to the sun for too long.

There are speculations of the Apple iPhone 15 being overheated due to TSMC’s advanced 3nm node. However, Ming-Chi Kuo, a popular Taiwan-based technology expert differs on it.



Kuo took to platform Medium on the issue of Apple iPhones getting oveheated. He wrote,"The primary cause is more likely the compromises made in the thermal system design to achieve a lighter weight, such as the reduced heat dissipation area and the use of a titanium frame, which negatively impacts thermal efficiency".



“It’s expected that Apple will address this through software updates, but improvements may be limited unless Apple lowers processor performance. If Apple does not properly address this issue, it could negatively impact shipments over the product life cycle of the iPhone 15 Pro series”, Kuo added.

