iPhone Series 15 sales begin in India, buyers queue up since 4am at Apple stores | Check discounts

Apple, just days after unveiling its latest iPhone line-up, officially initiated the sale of the Series 15 on Friday. On this inaugural day, iPhone stores witnessed substantial queues as eager customers awaited their opportunity to acquire the iPhone 15, aiming to be among the first to experience its features.

While customers have had the option to pre-order the latest iPhones since September 15, both order deliveries and in-store sales have commenced on Friday morning. This marks the first time that the iPhone 15's availability in India aligns with its global release.

Apple iPhone 15 sales begin

Apple stores in BKC, Mumbai, and Saket, New Delhi, saw long queues from the early morning, with people gathering in large numbers even before the stores opened.

Rahul, the first customer at the Apple Store at Select Citywalk Mall in New Delhi's Saket, purchased the iPhone 15 Pro Max and said that he had been waiting in the queue. "I was in the queue since 4am and then purchased the phone. I have an iPhone 13 Pro Max and an iPhone 14 Pro Max. After the 15 series was announced, I wanted to get the iPhone 15 Pro Max - that too before everyone else," he told news agency ANI.

Another customer, Vivek from Bengaluru, expressed his excitement, saying, "...I am happy I am getting my new iPhone 15 Pro. I am very excited..."

Aan from Ahmedabad said, "I flew in yesterday. I was here at the store since 6am...I was at the store opening a few months ago where I was fortunate enough to meet Tim Cook."

iPhone Series 15 pricing and discounts

Apple India is currently offering instant discounts of ₹6,000 on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, ₹5,000 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus when using an eligible HDFC Bank card for purchases on their website.

- iPhone 15 is priced at ₹74,900, down from its original price of ₹79,900.

- iPhone 15 Plus is available for ₹84,900, reduced from ₹89,900.

- iPhone 15 Pro is priced at ₹128,900, marked down from ₹1,34,900.

- iPhone 15 Pro Max can be purchased for ₹153,900, originally priced at ₹159,900.

Customers can select from EMI monthly instalment plans and can also avail the option of No-cost EMI plans over 3 or 6 months from select banks.

Additionally, there is a trade-in scheme where customers can further discount their Apple device by exchanging it with their current smartphone.

‘Made-in-India’ iPhone 15 to go on sale

Apple will primarily sell the majority of iPhone 15 units from China, but reports indicate that India-made iPhone 15 units will also be available for sale on the same day. Apple initiated iPhone assembly in India back in 2017 with the iPhone SE.

Although Apple has been assembling iPhones in India since then, it typically takes a few weeks or months post-launch. But this launch marks the first instance of a flagship iPhone being assembled and sold in India simultaneously.

Apple, headquartered in Cupertino, California, commenced iPhone 15 production at the Foxconn Technology Group's factory in southern Tamil Nadu state last month.

