Apple iPhone 15 with 48 MP camera, USB-C charging port unveiled. 5 things to know

Apple on Tuesday unveiled its latest iPhone lineup at its annual Wonderlust event.



The Cupertino-based technology giant said the iPhone 15 has a Super Retina XDR display which uses the OLED technology. The company said iPhone 15 is using 100 per cent recycled cobalt in its battery.



Apple said it is bringing a 48 megapixel camera in the iPhone 15, a big upgrade from the 12 megapixel sensor used on the non-Pro iPhones last year. The latest iPhone also has a 2X telephoto option for capturing photos and 4K videos. Apple unveiled the latest lineup of iPhone at the annual Wonderlust event. (Apple)

The new features include the Dynamic Island and a brighter screen that goes to 1600 nits (or 2000 nits in peak brightness).



Here are the top 5 features of the new iPhone 15 you must know.



1. The biggest update in the iPhone 15 series is the USB type-C charging port. USB-C is charging port is also coming in AirPods Pro and EarPods. "USB-C has become a universally accepted standard. So we're bringing USB-C to iPhone 15," said Kaiann Drance, Apple's Vice President of iPhone Marketing at a launch event.



2. The Cupertino-based technology giant has also announced the expansion of satellite features from serious emergencies to roadside assistance. . It is rolling out the feature out with the American Automotive Association (AAA) in the United States. Last year, Apple had included the Emergency SOS via satellite in the iPhone 14 models.



3. Talking about dimensions, the iPhone 15 Pro comes in 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches for iPhone 15 Pro Max.



4. The iPhone 15 will feature the same A16 Bionic chip inside that previously formed the brains of the iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone maker has said that the new chip has an improved graphics processing unit (GPU) over the A15 and improved high-performance cores compared to the A15.



5. According to Apple website, the iPhone 15 Pro in India costs ₹1,34,900 while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is worth ₹1,59,900. The Apple iPhone 15 costs ₹79,900 in India while the iPhone 15 plus is available in the country for ₹89,900.

