Best small juicer machine: Top 10 choices for instant juice extraction and space-saving usage

In a world where health and wellness are a top priority, juicing has become a cornerstone for many seeking a convenient and nutritious way to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into their diets. However, for individuals with limited kitchen space or those living solo, finding the right juicer can be a challenge. Fear not! Our blog is here to guide you through the maze of options and introduce you to the best small juicer machines perfectly suited for personal use and space-saving efficiency. From compact designs to powerful performance, we'll explore the top contenders that not only fit snugly into your kitchen but also deliver delicious and nutrient-packed juices with every press. Say goodbye to bulky appliances and hello to a streamlined juicing experience tailored just for you! Small juicer machines excel in providing efficient performance, durability, and versatility

1. nutripro Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Juicer Mixer Grinder

Check out the NutriPro Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Juicer Mixer Grinder for a versatile kitchen companion! Its robust design ensures durability while providing efficient juicing, mixing, and grinding. With a powerful motor and easy-to-clean components, it's perfect for daily use. Plus, its compact size makes it ideal for smaller kitchens.

Specifications of nutripro Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Juicer Mixer Grinder

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Power: 600 watts

600 watts Capacity: 1.5 liters

1.5 liters Speed settings: 3-speed control with pulse function

3-speed control with pulse function Additional features: Detachable pulp collector, stainless steel blades

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile functionality for juicing, mixing, and grinding. May not be suitable for heavy-duty use. Compact design ideal for small kitchens or personal use. Powerful motor ensures efficient performance.

2. CUISINART Portable Blender, Personal Size Electric Rechargeable USB Juicer

Introducing the CUISINART Portable Blender, your on-the-go solution for fresh and nutritious beverages anytime, anywhere! With its compact size and rechargeable USB feature, this blender is perfect for busy lifestyles. Whether you're at the gym, office, or traveling, enjoy the convenience of blending your favorite smoothies effortlessly.

Specifications of CUISINART Portable Blender, Personal Size Electric Rechargeable USB Juicer

Brand: CUISINART

CUISINART Material: Plastic

Plastic Power: Rechargeable battery

Rechargeable battery Capacity: 14 ounces

14 ounces Additional features: One-touch operation, detachable travel cup

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable and rechargeable, perfect for on-the-go use. Limited capacity may not be suitable for large servings. Easy one-touch operation for quick blending. Detachable travel cup for added convenience.

3. ACTIVA Easy Mix Nutri Mixer Grinder 500 Watt

Introducing the ACTIVA Easy Mix Nutri Mixer small juicer Grinder, a versatile kitchen essential for effortless grinding and blending. With its powerful 500-watt motor, this appliance ensures efficient performance for various culinary tasks. From grinding spices to preparing nutritious smoothies, it's a reliable companion for every home chef.

Specifications of ACTIVA Easy Mix Nutri Mixer Grinder 500 Watt

Brand: ACTIVA

ACTIVA Power: 500 watts

500 watts Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Capacity: 1.5 Liters

1.5 Liters Additional features: Three-speed control, overload protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor for efficient grinding and blending. Capacity information not provided may be inconvenient for some users. Stainless steel construction ensures longevity. Limited additional features compared to similar products in the market. Three-speed control and overload protection for safe operation.

4. UZQIC Portable Blender, USB Rechargeable Mini Juicer Blender

Introducing the UZQIC Portable Blender, your compact solution for fresh and nutritious beverages on the go! With its USB rechargeable feature, this mini juicer blender offers convenience wherever you are. Perfect for blending smoothies, shakes, and juices effortlessly, it's a must-have for busy lifestyles.

Specifications of UZQIC Portable Blender, USB Rechargeable Mini Juicer Blender

Brand: UZQIC

UZQIC Power: USB rechargeable

USB rechargeable Material: Plastic

Plastic Capacity: 1.5 Liters

1.5 Liters Additional features: One-touch operation, detachable travel cup

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable and USB rechargeable for convenience. Capacity information not provided may be inconvenient for some users. Easy one-touch operation for quick blending. Plastic construction may be less durable compared to metal alternatives. Detachable travel cup for on-the-go use.

5. DAYBETTER® 6 Blade Smoothie Maker & Portable Electric USB Juice Maker

Introducing the DAYBETTER® 6 Blade Smoothie Maker & Portable Electric USB Juice Maker, a compact powerhouse for your daily refreshments. With its six-blade design and USB rechargeability, enjoy effortless blending wherever you go. Perfect for smoothies and juices, this portable juicer is a convenient addition to your busy lifestyle.

Specifications of DAYBETTER® 6 Blade Smoothie Maker & Portable Electric USB Juice Maker

Brand: DAYBETTER®

DAYBETTER® Blades: 6 stainless steel blades

6 stainless steel blades Power: USB rechargeable

USB rechargeable Material: Plastic

Plastic Capacity: 1.5 Liters

1.5 Liters Additional features: One-touch operation, detachable travel cup

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Six-blade design ensures thorough blending. Capacity information not provided may be inconvenient for some users. Portable and USB rechargeable for convenience. Plastic construction may be less durable compared to metal alternatives. One-touch operation and detachable travel cup make it easy to use on the go.

6. Goodscity Blender For Smoothie And Juices | Portable Hand Blender For Kitchen

Introducing the Goodscity Blender for Smoothie and Juices, a versatile kitchen companion designed for convenience and portability. With its portable hand blender design, enjoy freshly blended smoothies and juices wherever you go. Rechargeable and compact, it's perfect for busy lifestyles.

Specifications of Goodscity Blender For Smoothie And Juices | Portable Hand Blender For Kitchen

Brand: Goodscity

Goodscity Power: Rechargeable

Rechargeable Material: Unbreakable plastic

Unbreakable plastic Capacity: 1.5 Liters

1.5 Liters Additional features: Portable hand blender design, warranty included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable design for on-the-go blending. Lack of specified material may raise durability concerns. Rechargeable feature adds convenience. Capacity information not provided may be inconvenient for some users. Versatile for making smoothies and juices.

7. Philips Citrus Press Juicer HR2777/00, 0.5 Litre

Introducing the Philips Citrus Press Juicer HR2777/00, a reliable appliance for effortlessly extracting fresh citrus juices. With its 0.5-liter capacity and transparent design, monitoring juice levels is a breeze. Enjoy the convenience and efficiency of this compact juicer for your daily citrus needs.

Specifications of Philips Citrus Press Juicer HR2777/00, 0.5 Litre

Brand: Philips

Philips Capacity: 0.5 liters

0.5 liters Material: Transparent plastic

Transparent plastic Power: Manual operation

Manual operation Additional features: Drip-stop feature, pulp selector

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact design ideal for small kitchens. Manual operation may not be suitable for those seeking automation. Transparent construction allows for easy monitoring. Limited capacity may not be sufficient for large juicing tasks. Drip-stop feature ensures mess-free juicing.

8. Wonderchef Nutri-blend Activ Mixer Grinder Blender

Introducing the Wonderchef Nutri-blend Activ Mixer Grinder Blender, your kitchen's versatile powerhouse. With its durable and unbreakable design, this blender tackles various tasks from grinding to blending effortlessly. Enjoy the convenience and reliability of this appliance for all your culinary adventures.

Specifications of Wonderchef Nutri-blend Activ Mixer Grinder Blender

Brand: Wonderchef

Wonderchef Material: Unbreakable plastic

Unbreakable plastic Power: USB Rechargeable

USB Rechargeable Capacity: 1.5 Liters

1.5 Liters Additional features: Warranty included, multiple attachments

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile functionality for grinding, blending, and more. Lack of specified power and capacity may be inconvenient for some users. Durable and unbreakable construction ensures longevity. Plastic construction may not appeal to those seeking higher-end materials. Multiple attachments for various culinary needs.

9. SUPERSTUD Portable USB Juicer Blender for Juices and Smoothie

Introducing the SUPERSTUD Portable USB Juicer Blender, your go-to solution for delicious juices and smoothies on the move. With its compact and USB-powered design, enjoy fresh blends wherever you go. This blender offers convenience and versatility, perfect for health-conscious individuals with busy lifestyles.

Specifications of SUPERSTUD Portable USB Juicer Blender for Juices and Smoothie

Brand: SUPERSTUD

SUPERSTUD Power: USB rechargeable

USB rechargeable Material: Unbreakable plastic

Unbreakable plastic Capacity: 1.5 Liters

1.5 Liters Additional features: Portable design, warranty included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable and USB-powered for on-the-go blending. Lack of specified material and capacity may be inconvenient for some users. Versatile functionality for juices and smoothies. Limited information available may make it challenging to assess durability and suitability. Warranty included for added peace of mind.

10. Candlelight haven 420ML Portable Juice Blender

Introducing the Candlelight Haven 420ML Portable Juice Blender, your compact companion for fresh and flavorful beverages anytime, anywhere. With its electric rechargeable design, this blender offers convenience and versatility. Perfect for smoothies and juices, it's an essential addition to your on-the-go lifestyle.

Specifications of Candlelight haven 420ML Portable Juice Blender

Brand: Candlelight Haven

Candlelight Haven Capacity: 420ML

420ML Power: Electric rechargeable

Electric rechargeable Material: Unbreakable plastic

Unbreakable plastic Additional features: Portable design, warranty included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable and rechargeable for convenient use anywhere. Lack of specified material may raise durability concerns. 420ML capacity for satisfying portions. Limited information provided may make it challenging to assess quality and performance. Versatile functionality for various beverages.

Comparison table

Product Capacity Power Material Nutripro Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Juicer Mixer Grinder 1.5 liters 600 watts ABS plastic Cuisinart Portable Blender 14 ounces Rechargeable Plastic Activa Easy Mix Nutri Mixer Grinder 500 Watt 1.5 liters 500 watts Stainless steel UZQIC Portable Blender 1.5 liters USB rechargeable Plastic DAYBETTER® 6 Blade Smoothie Maker & Portable Electric USB Juice Maker 1.5 liters USB rechargeable Unbreakable plastic Philips Citrus Press Juicer HR2777/00, 0.5 Litre 1.5 liters Manual Transparent plastic Goodscity Blender For Smoothie And Juices 1.5 liters Rechargeable Unbreakable plastic Wonderchef Nutri-blend Activ Mixer Grinder Blender 1.5 liters USB rechargeable Unbreakable plastic SUPERSTUD Portable USB Juicer Blender for Juices and Smoothie 1.5 liters USB rechargeable Unbreakable plastic Candlelight Haven 420ML Portable Juice Blender 420ML Electric rechargeable Unbreakable plastic

Best overall product

The NutriPro Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Juicer Mixer Grinder stands out as the best overall product due to its versatile functionality and user-friendly design. Its robust construction using Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) ensures durability, making it a long-lasting kitchen companion. Equipped with a powerful 600-watt motor, it efficiently handles juicing, mixing, and grinding tasks with ease, catering to diverse culinary needs. The inclusion of a detachable pulp collector and stainless steel blades enhances its usability and ease of cleaning, ensuring convenience in everyday usage. Furthermore, its compact size makes it a perfect fit for smaller kitchens, offering both functionality and space-saving benefits.

Best value for money

The Wonderchef Nutri-blend Activ Mixer Grinder Blender emerges as the best value-for-money product among the listed options. Its versatility, durability, and functionality make it a standout choice for kitchen enthusiasts. Equipped with a powerful motor and multiple attachments, this blender tackles a wide range of tasks including grinding, blending, and more. The durable and unbreakable plastic construction ensures longevity, while the included warranty adds peace of mind for users. Its compact size makes it suitable for even the smallest kitchens, while the multiple attachments cater to various culinary needs, from smoothies to spices.

How to choose the best small Juicer machine?

When selecting the best small juicer machine, consider factors like size, power, and versatility. Opt for compact designs that fit your kitchen space while still providing adequate juicing capacity. Look for juicers with sufficient power to extract juice efficiently from a variety of fruits and vegetables. Versatility is key—choose machines that offer additional functions like blending or grinding for added utility. Durability is essential, so prioritize materials like stainless steel or durable plastics.

