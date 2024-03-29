Best small juicer options: Top 10 picks for compact and efficient juicing every time

Small juicers are an efficient kitchen tool that doesn't take up much space and also come in use many times. A small juicer is one of those magical things that is perfect for small kitchens or apartments. A sleek and modern small juicer on the countertop of a kitchen being used to extract juice.

It does not matter whether you're a health nut or just starting out; there's a juicer for you. These small juicers also allow you to make healthy juices from fruits and veggies easily, promoting a healthy lifestyle. A small juicer is also one of the best options out there if you're always on the move.

In this blog, we have compiled the top 10 options of the best small juicers that are compact and also provide efficient juicing. No more cluttered counters, as these juicers are sleek and compact. Get ready for a better juicing experience because sometimes good things come in small packages.

1. DAYBETTER® Portable Electric USB Juice Maker Juicer Mixer

The DAYBETTER® Portable Electric USB Juice Maker Juicer Mixer is known for LED lighting and efficient functioning. Crafted with high-quality materials, this small juicer ensures durability and longevity. This product comes exactly as pictured, guaranteeing a compromise on quality. This small juicer mixer plugs directly into 220V and comes with a light fitting and driver. The DAYBETTER is a versatile product that lets you be worry-free and makes your lifestyle healthy.

Specifications of DAYBETTER® Portable Electric USB Juice Maker Juicer Mixer:

Brand : DAYBETTER

: DAYBETTER Colour : Multicolour

: Multicolour Special Feature : Energy Efficient, Adjustable

: Energy Efficient, Adjustable Included Components : Batteries Included

: Batteries Included Style: Mini Juicer

Reason to buy Reason to avoid High Quality Potential Compatibility Issues Convenience Multi-functional Brand Reputation

2. CUISINART Portable USB Juicer

This CUISINART Portable USB Juicer has a portable design that makes it easy to take anywhere. You can charge this small juicer using a power bank, laptop, car, or any USB device, thanks to its rechargeable 2000 mAh battery. Cleaning is a breeze with its smart safety features and separate parts. This multi-functional juicer can blend fruits and vegetables and is made of durable plastic that is perfect for everyday use. The juicer is your go-to solution anytime, anywhere.

Specifications of CUISINART Portable USB Juicer:

Brand : CUISINART

: CUISINART Colour : Multicolour

: Multicolour Special Feature : Portable

: Portable Capacity : 380 Milliliters

: 380 Milliliters Product Dimensions: 20D x 7W x 7H Centimeters

Reason to buy Reason to avoid Multi-functionality Dependency on USB charging Durable materials Convenience Portability

3. AGARO Regal 3

This is the AGARO Regal 3 Jar, which is a handy small juicer for blending your favourite fruits and vegetables into delicious drinks. It comes with 400 watts of power, making it super efficient while also being convenient because of its small size. With this small juicer for fruits that has a serrated and cross-SS blade, you can blend fruits and vegetables to make tasty juices, milkshakes, and smoothies. Made of durable plastic, this juicer comes with 3 jars along with a thermal overload protector, which prevents the motor from burning.

Specifications of AGARO Regal 3:

Brand: AGARO

AGARO Colour: Red & Black

Red & Black Special Feature: Lightweight, BPA Free

Lightweight, BPA Free Product Dimensions: 11.5D x 11.5W x 28.5H Centimetres

11.5D x 11.5W x 28.5H Centimetres Style:Regal Blender 400 Watt

Reason to buy Reason to avoid Effortless blending Limited Speed Options 100% copper motor Multiple Blades BPA-Free Jars

4. Philips Citrus Press Juicer

The Philips Citrus Press Juicer is a compact and efficient juicer with a 0.5 Litre capacity and two-sized cones to accommodate different sizes of citrus fruits. With its two way rotation, it extracts maximum juice within minutes hassle-free. Philips domestic appliances tops Asia’s trust charts for home appliances. The transparent jar of this small juicer allows easy monitoring and prevents overflow. Enjoy peace of mind with a 2-year warranty. Say hello to effortless freshness with the Philips Citrus Press Juicer.

Specifications of Philips Citrus Press Juicer:

Brand : PHILIPS

: PHILIPS Colour : Black & Transparent

: Black & Transparent Special Feature : Portable

: Portable Product Dimensions : 17.1D x 16.7W x 19.5H Centimeters

: 17.1D x 16.7W x 19.5H Centimeters Finish Type: Brushed

Reason to buy Reason to avoid Efficiency Size Consideration Transparency Reliability Trusted Brand

5. InstaCuppa Portable Blender

This InstaCuppa Portable Blender lets you enjoy your favourite smoothies, protein shakes, or fruit juices anywhere at home, in the office, or during your commute. This small juicer saves lengthy meal prep and cleanup time, with nutritious drinks in seconds, giving you more time for loved ones or that endless. It promotes a healthy lifestyle by easily incorporating fruits, veggies, and other ingredients. Customise your creations to satisfy your taste buds and nutritional needs. This small juicer mixer grinder brings effortless cleaning with easy-to-clean components to make cleanup a breeze.

Specifications of InstaCuppa Portable Blender:

Brand : InstaCuppa

: InstaCuppa Colour : black

: black Special Feature : Portable ,compact,lightweight

: Portable ,compact,lightweight Capacity : 400 Milliliters

: 400 Milliliters Included Components: Portable Blender, USB Rechargeable Battery with 2000 mAh 150 Watts Motor

Reason to buy Reason to avoid Convenience on the Go Texture Consistency Health and Energy Boost Effortless Cleaning Customization

6. InstaCuppa Portable Blender

This InstaCuppa Portable Blender is a small juicer that blends fast and quick with a powerful 230-watt motor and 304 stainless steel blades. Durable and wireless, it boasts a 4000 mAh rechargeable battery for long-lasting use, which can be charged with USB. This small juicer grinder is also lightweight and portable, making it perfect for on-the-go blending at the office, gym, or while traveling. Experience hassle-free cleaning with detachable parts. This also includes USB-C-type charging.

Specifications of InstaCuppa Portable Blender:

Brand : InstaCuppa

: InstaCuppa Colour : silver

: silver Special Feature : Lightweight, Portable, Automatic cleaning, USB Rechargeable

: Lightweight, Portable, Automatic cleaning, USB Rechargeable Capacity : 500 Milliliters

: 500 Milliliters Product Dimensions: 8D x 8W x 23H Centimeters

Reason to buy Reason to avoid Fast and Efficient Blending Less Power for Tough Ingredients Wireless Convenience Easy to Clean Versatile Usage

7. Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer

This small juicer is designed to extract maximum nutrition from fruits and veggies using slow-speed extraction at 55 RPM. The slim and portable design of this small juicer machine saves kitchen space without compromising on nutrient-rich results. With a 130-watt motor and reserve feature, it ensures thorough extraction and easy cleaning by clearing pulp blockages. This is the perfect choice for your kitchen juicing needs.

Specifications of Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer:

Brand : Borosil

: Borosil Colour : Black

: Black Special Feature : Portable, Space Saving, Compact

: Portable, Space Saving, Compact Product Dimensions : 14D x 14W x 34H Centimeters

: 14D x 14W x 34H Centimeters Finish Type: Matte

Reason to buy Reason to avoid Maximum Nutrition Not Suitable for Large Quantities Space-saving Design Easy to Clean Powerful Motor

8. SUPERSTUD Portable USB Juicer Blender

This is the SUPERSTUD Portable USB Juicer Blender, which has an advanced 6-blade shaker for smooth blending. This small juicer comes with a sensor for kids, ensuring the blades won’t spin unless the jars are locked completely. This product comes with sensor labelling and a charging cable included. To clean, turn the juicer at a 45- or 180-degree angle to release the cutter head, then press the switch button.

Specifications of SUPERSTUD Portable USB Juicer Blender:

Brand : SUPERSTUD

: SUPERSTUD Colour : Grey

: Grey Special Feature : Indicator Light, Removable Blade

: Indicator Light, Removable Blade Capacity : 380 Milliliters

: 380 Milliliters Product Dimensions: 8D x 8W x 23H Centimeters

Reason to buy Reason to avoid Versatility Potential blockage issues Portability Convenience Safety features

9. GaxQuly Electric Juicer

GaxQuly Electric Juicer is a versatile and portable 380ml USB rechargeable blender with 6 stainless steel blades, perfect for creating delicious smoothies, juices, and shakes on the go. Simply cut fruits or vegetables into small pieces (no larger than 1.5 cm), add desired ingredients, fill with water or milk (up to 80% of the bottle), and blend effortlessly. The compact design and powerful motor of this small juicer allow you to enjoy fresh and nutritious drinks anytime, anywhere, while its ease of use and cleaning make it a convenient addition to any busy lifestyle.

Specifications of GaxQuly Electric Juicer:

Brand : GaxQuly

: GaxQuly Colour : Multicolour

: Multicolour Special Feature : Indicator Light

: Indicator Light Product Dimensions : 8D x 8W x 23H Centimeters

: 8D x 8W x 23H Centimeters Finish Type: Painted

Reason to buy Reason to avoid Versatile Usage Manual Operation Easy to Use Efficient Cutting Adjustable Angle

10. ALWAFLI Rechargeable Portable Electric Mini USB Juicer

ALWAFLI Rechargeable Portable Electric Mini USB Juicer is a convenient USB juicer blended that combines a water bottle and juicer in one. Lightweight and compact this small juicer is perfect for school, office, gym, or travel. Easily chargeable via USB from power banks, laptops or cars. Crafted from eco-friendly PP and ABS material, it extracts nutrients from fruits and veggies for a healthy diet. With a 420ml capacity and compact size, it’s as portable as a water cup. Equipped with powerful motors and stainless steel blades, it blends smoothly in just 30 seconds.

Specifications of ALWAFLI Rechargeable Portable Electric Mini USB Juicer:

Brand : ALWAFLI

: ALWAFLI Colour : GREEN

: GREEN Special Feature : Portable

: Portable Product Dimensions : 8D x 8W x 23H Centimeters

: 8D x 8W x 23H Centimeters Finish Type: Polished

Reason to buy Reason to avoid Nutrient Extraction Assembly Sensitivity Powerful Motor Convenience Portability

Top 3 features for you

Product name Special Feature Style Blade Material DAYBETTER® Portable Electric USB Juice Maker Energy Efficient, Adjustable Mini Juicer Plastic CUISINART Portable USB Juicer Portable Modern Stainless Steel AGARO Regal 3 Lightweight, BPA Free Regal Blender 400 Watt Stainless Steel Philips Citrus Press Juicer Portable Mini juicer Plastic InstaCuppa Portable Blender Portable ,compact,lightweight Personal blender Stainless Steel, Plastic InstaCuppa Portable Blender Lightweight,Portable,Automatic cleaning,USB Rechargeable Personal blender Stainless Steel Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer Portable, Space Saving, Compact Modern Plastic SUPERSTUD Portable USB Juicer Indicator Light, Removable Blade Modern Plastic GaxQuly Electric Juicer Indicator Light Modern Plastic ALWAFLI Rechargeable Portable Electric Mini USB Juicer Portable Personal blender Plastic

Best value for money

With its versatile functionality and durable plastic construction, ALWAFL’s USB juicer stands out as the best value-for-money product listed above. ALWAFL’s USB small juicer blends convenience and functionality. Its compact design, USB charging and powerful motor make it deal for on-the-go use. Crafted from eco-friendly materials, it ensures nutrient-rich drinks anywhere, anytime. Convenient USB charging and a compact design make it the top choice for a healthy lifestyle.

Best overall product

The DAYBETTER Portable Electric USB Juice Maker Juicer Mixer stands out as the best overall product, renowned for its LED lighting and efficient performance. Constructed from premium materials, this compact juicer ensures durability and longevity. It arrives exactly as pictured, promising no compromise on quality. With a direct plug-in to 220V, it includes a light fitting and driver. The DAYBETTER offers versatility, promoting a worry-free lifestyle and enhancing health.

How to find the best Small Juicer?

When you choose a small juicer, you have to consider some basic things to get the best possible option. Starting with the most important one, which is capacity, Determine the small juicer capacity by the size of your household. Next, to minimise the pre-cutting of fruits and vegetables, look for a juicer with a wider chute size. After this, look at the wattage. The higher the wattage, the better the extraction capacity. At last, consider things like noise levels, ease of cleaning, and speed settings. Also, don’t forget to consider the brand reputation, as it will affect the overall quality of the small juicer.

