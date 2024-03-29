 Best small juicer options: Top 10 picks for compact and efficient juicing every time - Hindustan Times
Best small juicer options: Top 10 picks for compact and efficient juicing every time

ByAffiliate Desk
Mar 29, 2024 10:52 AM IST

This blog outlines the best small juicer options based on an evaluation of various factors, such as feed chute size, wattage, speed settings, and more.

Small juicers are an efficient kitchen tool that doesn't take up much space and also come in use many times. A small juicer is one of those magical things that is perfect for small kitchens or apartments.

A sleek and modern small juicer on the countertop of a kitchen being used to extract juice.

It does not matter whether you're a health nut or just starting out; there's a juicer for you. These small juicers also allow you to make healthy juices from fruits and veggies easily, promoting a healthy lifestyle. A small juicer is also one of the best options out there if you're always on the move.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In this blog, we have compiled the top 10 options of the best small juicers that are compact and also provide efficient juicing. No more cluttered counters, as these juicers are sleek and compact. Get ready for a better juicing experience because sometimes good things come in small packages.

1. DAYBETTER® Portable Electric USB Juice Maker Juicer Mixer

B0CTD34QTS

The DAYBETTER® Portable Electric USB Juice Maker Juicer Mixer is known for LED lighting and efficient functioning. Crafted with high-quality materials, this small juicer ensures durability and longevity. This product comes exactly as pictured, guaranteeing a compromise on quality. This small juicer mixer plugs directly into 220V and comes with a light fitting and driver. The DAYBETTER is a versatile product that lets you be worry-free and makes your lifestyle healthy.

Specifications of DAYBETTER® Portable Electric USB Juice Maker Juicer Mixer:

  • Brand: DAYBETTER
  • Colour: Multicolour
  • Special Feature: Energy Efficient, Adjustable
  • Included Components: Batteries Included
  • Style: Mini Juicer

Reason to buyReason to avoid
High QualityPotential Compatibility Issues
Convenience 
Multi-functional 
Brand Reputation 

2. CUISINART Portable USB Juicer

B0CRP6GJ5S

This CUISINART Portable USB Juicer has a portable design that makes it easy to take anywhere. You can charge this small juicer using a power bank, laptop, car, or any USB device, thanks to its rechargeable 2000 mAh battery. Cleaning is a breeze with its smart safety features and separate parts. This multi-functional juicer can blend fruits and vegetables and is made of durable plastic that is perfect for everyday use. The juicer is your go-to solution anytime, anywhere.

Specifications of CUISINART Portable USB Juicer:

  • Brand: CUISINART
  • Colour: Multicolour
  • Special Feature: Portable
  • Capacity: 380 Milliliters
  • Product Dimensions: 20D x 7W x 7H Centimeters

Reason to buyReason to avoid
Multi-functionalityDependency on USB charging
Durable materials 
Convenience 
Portability 

3. AGARO Regal 3

B0C6TWHVLZ

This is the AGARO Regal 3 Jar, which is a handy small juicer for blending your favourite fruits and vegetables into delicious drinks. It comes with 400 watts of power, making it super efficient while also being convenient because of its small size. With this small juicer for fruits that has a serrated and cross-SS blade, you can blend fruits and vegetables to make tasty juices, milkshakes, and smoothies. Made of durable plastic, this juicer comes with 3 jars along with a thermal overload protector, which prevents the motor from burning.

Specifications of AGARO Regal 3:

  • Brand:AGARO
  • Colour: Red & Black
  • Special Feature:Lightweight, BPA Free
  • Product Dimensions:11.5D x 11.5W x 28.5H Centimetres
  • Style:Regal Blender 400 Watt

Reason to buyReason to avoid
Effortless blendingLimited Speed Options
100% copper motor  
Multiple Blades 
BPA-Free Jars 

4. Philips Citrus Press Juicer

B09441T1KM

The Philips Citrus Press Juicer is a compact and efficient juicer with a 0.5 Litre capacity and two-sized cones to accommodate different sizes of citrus fruits. With its two way rotation, it extracts maximum juice within minutes hassle-free. Philips domestic appliances tops Asia’s trust charts for home appliances. The transparent jar of this small juicer allows easy monitoring and prevents overflow. Enjoy peace of mind with a 2-year warranty. Say hello to effortless freshness with the Philips Citrus Press Juicer.

Specifications of Philips Citrus Press Juicer:

  • Brand: PHILIPS
  • Colour: Black & Transparent
  • Special Feature: Portable
  • Product Dimensions: 17.1D x 16.7W x 19.5H Centimeters
  • Finish Type: Brushed

Reason to buyReason to avoid
EfficiencySize Consideration
Transparency 
Reliability 
Trusted Brand 

5. InstaCuppa Portable Blender

B09NTHQRW3

This InstaCuppa Portable Blender lets you enjoy your favourite smoothies, protein shakes, or fruit juices anywhere at home, in the office, or during your commute. This small juicer saves lengthy meal prep and cleanup time, with nutritious drinks in seconds, giving you more time for loved ones or that endless. It promotes a healthy lifestyle by easily incorporating fruits, veggies, and other ingredients. Customise your creations to satisfy your taste buds and nutritional needs. This small juicer mixer grinder brings effortless cleaning with easy-to-clean components to make cleanup a breeze.

Specifications of InstaCuppa Portable Blender:

  • Brand: InstaCuppa
  • Colour: black
  • Special Feature: Portable ,compact,lightweight
  • Capacity: 400 Milliliters
  • Included Components: Portable Blender, USB Rechargeable Battery with 2000 mAh 150 Watts Motor

Reason to buyReason to avoid
Convenience on the GoTexture Consistency
Health and Energy Boost 
Effortless Cleaning 
Customization 

6. InstaCuppa Portable Blender

B0B3G5XZN5

This InstaCuppa Portable Blender is a small juicer that blends fast and quick with a powerful 230-watt motor and 304 stainless steel blades. Durable and wireless, it boasts a 4000 mAh rechargeable battery for long-lasting use, which can be charged with USB. This small juicer grinder is also lightweight and portable, making it perfect for on-the-go blending at the office, gym, or while traveling. Experience hassle-free cleaning with detachable parts. This also includes USB-C-type charging.

Specifications of InstaCuppa Portable Blender:

  • Brand: InstaCuppa
  • Colour: silver
  • Special Feature: Lightweight, Portable, Automatic cleaning, USB Rechargeable
  • Capacity: 500 Milliliters
  • Product Dimensions: 8D x 8W x 23H Centimeters

Reason to buyReason to avoid
Fast and Efficient BlendingLess Power for Tough Ingredients
Wireless Convenience 
Easy to Clean 
Versatile Usage 

7. Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer

B09YM9SQ4J

This small juicer is designed to extract maximum nutrition from fruits and veggies using slow-speed extraction at 55 RPM. The slim and portable design of this small juicer machine saves kitchen space without compromising on nutrient-rich results. With a 130-watt motor and reserve feature, it ensures thorough extraction and easy cleaning by clearing pulp blockages. This is the perfect choice for your kitchen juicing needs.

Specifications of Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer:

  • Brand: Borosil
  • Colour: Black
  • Special Feature: Portable, Space Saving, Compact
  • Product Dimensions: 14D x 14W x 34H Centimeters
  • Finish Type: Matte

Reason to buyReason to avoid
Maximum NutritionNot Suitable for Large Quantities
Space-saving Design 
Easy to Clean 
Powerful Motor 

8. SUPERSTUD Portable USB Juicer Blender

B0CLXVB7ST

This is the SUPERSTUD Portable USB Juicer Blender, which has an advanced 6-blade shaker for smooth blending. This small juicer comes with a sensor for kids, ensuring the blades won’t spin unless the jars are locked completely. This product comes with sensor labelling and a charging cable included. To clean, turn the juicer at a 45- or 180-degree angle to release the cutter head, then press the switch button.

Specifications of SUPERSTUD Portable USB Juicer Blender:

  • Brand: SUPERSTUD
  • Colour: Grey
  • Special Feature: Indicator Light, Removable Blade
  • Capacity: 380 Milliliters
  • Product Dimensions: 8D x 8W x 23H Centimeters

Reason to buyReason to avoid
VersatilityPotential blockage issues
Portability 
Convenience 
Safety features 

9. GaxQuly Electric Juicer

B0CSSGDXHM

GaxQuly Electric Juicer is a versatile and portable 380ml USB rechargeable blender with 6 stainless steel blades, perfect for creating delicious smoothies, juices, and shakes on the go. Simply cut fruits or vegetables into small pieces (no larger than 1.5 cm), add desired ingredients, fill with water or milk (up to 80% of the bottle), and blend effortlessly. The compact design and powerful motor of this small juicer allow you to enjoy fresh and nutritious drinks anytime, anywhere, while its ease of use and cleaning make it a convenient addition to any busy lifestyle.

Specifications of GaxQuly Electric Juicer:

  • Brand: GaxQuly
  • Colour: Multicolour
  • Special Feature: Indicator Light
  • Product Dimensions: 8D x 8W x 23H Centimeters
  • Finish Type: Painted

Reason to buyReason to avoid
Versatile UsageManual Operation
Easy to Use 
Efficient Cutting 
Adjustable Angle 

10. ALWAFLI Rechargeable Portable Electric Mini USB Juicer

B0CR6MZ6KG

ALWAFLI Rechargeable Portable Electric Mini USB Juicer is a convenient USB juicer blended that combines a water bottle and juicer in one. Lightweight and compact this small juicer is perfect for school, office, gym, or travel. Easily chargeable via USB from power banks, laptops or cars. Crafted from eco-friendly PP and ABS material, it extracts nutrients from fruits and veggies for a healthy diet. With a 420ml capacity and compact size, it’s as portable as a water cup. Equipped with powerful motors and stainless steel blades, it blends smoothly in just 30 seconds.

Specifications of ALWAFLI Rechargeable Portable Electric Mini USB Juicer:

  • Brand: ALWAFLI
  • Colour: GREEN
  • Special Feature: Portable
  • Product Dimensions: 8D x 8W x 23H Centimeters
  • Finish Type: Polished

Reason to buyReason to avoid
Nutrient ExtractionAssembly Sensitivity
Powerful Motor 
Convenience 
Portability 

Top 3 features for you

Product nameSpecial FeatureStyleBlade Material
DAYBETTER® Portable Electric USB Juice MakerEnergy Efficient, AdjustableMini JuicerPlastic
CUISINART Portable USB JuicerPortableModernStainless Steel
AGARO Regal 3 Lightweight, BPA FreeRegal Blender 400 WattStainless Steel
Philips Citrus Press JuicerPortableMini juicer Plastic
InstaCuppa Portable BlenderPortable ,compact,lightweightPersonal blenderStainless Steel, Plastic
InstaCuppa Portable BlenderLightweight,Portable,Automatic cleaning,USB RechargeablePersonal blenderStainless Steel
Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow JuicerPortable, Space Saving, CompactModern  Plastic
SUPERSTUD Portable USB JuicerIndicator Light, Removable BladeModernPlastic
GaxQuly Electric JuicerIndicator LightModern Plastic
ALWAFLI Rechargeable Portable Electric Mini USB JuicerPortablePersonal blender Plastic

Best value for money

With its versatile functionality and durable plastic construction, ALWAFL’s USB juicer stands out as the best value-for-money product listed above. ALWAFL’s USB small juicer blends convenience and functionality. Its compact design, USB charging and powerful motor make it deal for on-the-go use. Crafted from eco-friendly materials, it ensures nutrient-rich drinks anywhere, anytime. Convenient USB charging and a compact design make it the top choice for a healthy lifestyle.

Best overall product

The DAYBETTER Portable Electric USB Juice Maker Juicer Mixer stands out as the best overall product, renowned for its LED lighting and efficient performance. Constructed from premium materials, this compact juicer ensures durability and longevity. It arrives exactly as pictured, promising no compromise on quality. With a direct plug-in to 220V, it includes a light fitting and driver. The DAYBETTER offers versatility, promoting a worry-free lifestyle and enhancing health.

How to find the best Small Juicer?

When you choose a small juicer, you have to consider some basic things to get the best possible option. Starting with the most important one, which is capacity, Determine the small juicer capacity by the size of your household. Next, to minimise the pre-cutting of fruits and vegetables, look for a juicer with a wider chute size. After this, look at the wattage. The higher the wattage, the better the extraction capacity. At last, consider things like noise levels, ease of cleaning, and speed settings. Also, don’t forget to consider the brand reputation, as it will affect the overall quality of the small juicer.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
