Best top load washing machines in India 2023: September 2023 buying guide

Are you a person with mobility issues and looking for a washing machine in which you can easily load and unload clothes? Wondering if there’s a machine that can squeeze maximum water out of clothes, thereby reducing the drying time? Then just know the top load washing machine is your answer. There are so many perks of using a top load washing machine. They have larger drum openings that make sure each wash cycle takes less time in comparison to front load washing machines. The design of these washing machines is simpler and more user-friendly. You will always notice that top load washing machines come with many more features that make the user experience more comfortable. The best part is you don't have to invest time in doing upkeep of these machines, thanks to their design, which reduces the probability of mould and mildew build-up. You get a good set of features, stylish designs from established brands at a more budget-friendly price in comparison to front load washing machines.

While there are certain cons associated with top load washing machines too, but they rank high on the following parameters: 1)

Ease of use 2) Quick cycle times 3) Budget-friendly.



We have curated some of the best top load washing machines in India 2023. They are from established brands. The best part is there are many more options available in this category across brands than for front loaders. To help you discern better, we have done comparative analysis, listed down three best features for each selection and pros and cons too. Take a look at our shortlisted options, and we are sure you will be more clear-headed after reviewing this buying guide.



Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Pro Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The Whirlpool Stainwash Pro is a 7.5 kg capacity top-load washing machine that combines efficient washing with convenience. With a 5-star energy rating, it not only cleans your clothes effectively but also helps save on your energy bills. The machine is equipped with an in-built heater, which means it can handle tough stains and provide hot water wash options. The top load design makes it easy to load and unload your laundry, and the machine comes with multiple wash programs to suit different fabric types. Its Stainwash program is particularly effective at removing stubborn stains.

Specifications

Capacity: 7.5 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

In-Built Heater: Yes

Top Load Design

Multiple Wash Programs

Acer 6.5 Kg Quad Wash Series Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Acer's Quad Wash Series washing machine is designed for efficiency and superior washing performance. With a 6.5 kg capacity and 5-star energy rating, it ensures that you can wash more clothes while saving on energy consumption. The Hex-Fin Jet Pulsator and SwirlWash Tub provide a thorough wash, and the AiSense technology adapts the wash cycle to the load's specific needs. This 2023 model also features CareTec Wash, which is gentle on your fabrics. In a stylish grey finish, this washing machine is not only functional but also adds a modern touch to your laundry area.

Specifications

Capacity: 6.5 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Hex-Fin Jet Pulsator

SwirlWash Tub

CareTec Wash

AiSense Technology

Voltas Beko 7.0kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine

The Voltas Beko Front Load Washing Machine offers a generous 7.0 kg capacity and an impressive 5-star energy rating, making it an efficient choice for your laundry needs. It comes with Steam Wash and Stain Expert features, ensuring thorough cleaning and stain removal. The machine's Manhaten Grey finish adds a touch of sophistication to your laundry area. This washing machine is designed to handle your laundry with care while delivering excellent washing results.

Specifications

Capacity: 7.0 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Steam Wash

Stain Expert

Front Load Design

ONIDA 7 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The ONIDA 7 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine offers both convenience and performance. With a 5-star energy rating, it's designed to save energy while effectively cleaning your clothes. The Hexa Crystal Drum ensures gentle yet thorough washing, while the Light Grey design adds a modern touch to your laundry space. This machine is equipped to handle various wash programs, making it suitable for different fabric types and laundry needs.

Specifications

Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Hexa Crystal Drum

Top Load Design

Multiple Wash Programs

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The LG Inverter TurboDrum Washing Machine offers a generous 7 kg capacity and a 5-star energy rating, making it efficient and eco-friendly. It features Waterfall Circulation, Smart Motion technology, and a Middle Free Silver finish, ensuring your clothes are cleaned thoroughly while being gentle on fabrics. With a top-loading design, it's easy to load and unload your laundry. This machine also includes various wash programs to cater to different washing needs.

Specifications

Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Inverter TurboDrum

Top Load Design

Waterfall Circulation

Smart Motion Technology

SHARP 11 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The SHARP 11 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine offers ample capacity for large laundry loads. With a 5-star energy rating, it balances capacity with energy efficiency. The 2023 model, finished in Inox Grey, features Hot & Cold Water Dual Inlet, providing flexibility in choosing the water temperature. This washing machine is equipped to handle heavy-duty washing tasks with ease, making it suitable for large families or those with extensive laundry needs.

Specifications

Capacity: 11 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Hot & Cold Water Dual Inlet

Top Load Design

Inox Grey Finish

Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Samsung's Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with a 7 kg capacity is designed for ease of use and efficient cleaning. The Imperial Silver finish adds a touch of elegance to your laundry area, and the Diamond drum ensures gentle yet thorough washing. With multiple wash programs and a user-friendly control panel, this machine is versatile and suitable for various laundry needs. Its durability and performance make it a reliable choice for your household.

Specifications

Capacity: 7 kg

Imperial Silver Finish

Diamond Drum

Top Load Design

Multiple Wash Programs

Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Haier's 8 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine offers ample capacity for large families. The 5-star energy rating ensures energy efficiency while the Oceanus Wave Drum gently cares for your clothes. The Moon Light Grey finish adds a contemporary touch to your laundry area. This 2023 model is designed for durability and efficient washing performance, making it a suitable choice for households with diverse laundry needs.

Specifications

Capacity: 8 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Oceanus Wave Drum

Moon Light Grey Finish

Top Load Design

Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Samsung's Eco Bubble Technology washing machine is designed for efficient and effective cleaning. With a 7 kg capacity and a 5-star energy rating, it combines capacity and energy efficiency. The Digital Inverter Motor and Dual Storm features ensure thorough cleaning while being gentle on your clothes. The Lavender Gray finish adds a touch of style to your laundry space. This machine is equipped with advanced technology for a superior laundry experience.

Specifications

Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Eco Bubble Technology

Digital Inverter Motor

Dual Storm

Lavender Gray Finish

Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Panasonic's 6 kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is designed for compact spaces and small families. With a 5-star energy rating, it offers energy efficiency while providing excellent washing performance. The Grey finish and durable metal body ensure longevity and style. This washing machine features 8 wash programs, Aquabeat wash technology, and one-touch smart wash for versatile and convenient laundry care.

Specifications

Capacity: 6 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Grey Finish

Durable Metal Body

8 Wash Program

Aquabeat Wash Technology

Three best features of each product

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Whirlpool 7.5 Kg Stainwash Pro Fully Automatic Washing Machine 7.5 Kg Capacity 5-Star Energy Rating In-Built Heater Acer 6.5 Kg Quad Wash Series Fully-Automatic Washing Machine 6.5 Kg Capacity Hex-Fin Jet Pulsator SwirlWash Tub Voltas Beko 7.0kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine 7.0 Kg Capacity 5-Star Energy Rating Steam Wash, Stain Expert ONIDA 7 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine 7 Kg Capacity 5-Star Energy Rating Hexa Crystal Drum LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Washing Machine 7 Kg Capacity 5-Star Energy Rating Waterfall Circulation, Smart Motion SHARP 11 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine 11 Kg Capacity 5-Star Energy Rating Hot & Cold Water Dual Inlet Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 7 Kg Capacity Diamond Drum Imperial Silver Finish Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine 8 Kg Capacity 5-Star Energy Rating Oceanus Wave Drum, Moon Light Grey Samsung 7 kg Eco Bubble Technology Fully-Automatic Washing Machine 7 Kg Capacity 5-Star Energy Rating Eco Bubble Technology Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine 6 Kg Capacity 5-Star Energy Rating 8 Wash Programs, Aquabeat Wash

Best value for money

The Voltas Beko 7.0kg Front Load Washing Machine stands out as the best value for money. With its 5-Star Energy Rating, Steam Wash feature, and reasonable price point, it offers efficient washing and stain removal capabilities without breaking the bank.



Best overall product

The LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is the best overall product in this category. It combines energy efficiency, TurboDrum technology for thorough cleaning, and a stylish Middle Free Silver design.



How to find the best top-load washing machine?

When looking for the best top-load washing machine, consider the features that matter most to you. Look for models with high energy ratings to save on electricity bills. Choose a capacity that suits your family's needs. Additionally, think about special features like stain removal technology or inverter motors for durability. Always read customer reviews for real-world feedback.



Pros and cons of each product

Product Pros Cons Whirlpool 7.5 Kg Stainwash Pro - 7.5 Kg Capacity for larger loads. - 5-Star Energy Rating for efficiency. - May be relatively expensive. - Bulky design may require more space. Acer 6.5 Kg Quad Wash Series - Innovative Quad Wash technology. - Energy-efficient with a 5-Star rating. - Smaller capacity. - Limited color options. Voltas Beko 7.0kg Front Load - Front-load design for gentle washing. - Steam Wash feature for stain removal. - Front-load machines can be pricier. - May have a longer washing cycle. ONIDA 7 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic - 5-Star Energy Rating for savings. - Hexa Crystal Drum for gentle washing. - May not have as many advanced features. - Light Grey color may not suit all. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum - Inverter technology for energy efficiency. - TurboDrum ensures thorough cleaning. - Middle Free Silver may not match all interiors. - Can be relatively costly. SHARP 11 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic - Spacious 11 Kg capacity. - Dual Inlet for hot and cold water options. - Large size may require more space. - Heavier machine. Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading - Diamond drum for gentle washing. - Stylish Imperial Silver finish. - 7 Kg capacity may not be sufficient for large families. - Price range. Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic - 8 Kg capacity for larger loads. - Oceanus Wave Drum for better washing. - Grey color may not suit all aesthetics. - Energy-efficient but pricey. Samsung 7 kg Eco Bubble Technology - Innovative Eco Bubble Technology. - Digital Inverter Motor for durability. - Lavender Gray color may not appeal to everyone. - Price range. Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load - 5-Star Energy Rating for efficiency. - Aquabeat wash technology for better cleaning. - 6 Kg capacity may not be enough for larger families. - Older model.

