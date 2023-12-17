Connections NYT hints and answers for December 17, 2023

Engage in the latest word game craze from The New York Times 'Connections.' Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Explore the intricate links among 16 words grouped into 4 captivating themes, spanning from literature to technology. Each quartet holds just one authentic connection; your task is to decipher them all and clear the board. But tread carefully—incorrect guesses stack up! Equipped with 4 lifelines, will you conquer today's puzzle? Delve into the challenge or jump ahead to uncover the December 17 solution!

Connections Today Hints for December 17

Yellow: Stock

Green: Audacious, Flashy

Blue: Your favourite companion during the first snowfall

Purple: Witty____

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: RESERVE FOR LATER

Green: BOLDNESS, FIGURATIVELY

Blue: USED TO BUILD A SNOWMAN

Purple: FUNNY________

Connections Today: Answer for December 17

Here is the #187 Connections' answer-

RESERVE FOR LATER: BANK, SAVE, STASH, STORE

BOLDNESS, FIGURATIVELY: GALL, GUTS, NERVE, STONES

USED TO BUILD A SNOWMAN: CARROT, COAL, SNOW, STICKS

FUNNY________: BONE, BUSINESS, GIRL, PAGES

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

To play The Connections you need to be a word wizard. The puzzle game has a board containing sixteen words, each belonging to one of four mystery categories. All you need to do is select four words that appear to share a common category and then proceed to click on "submit." You will be allowed to make three mistakes.

What is NYT Connections?

The New York Times’ freshest word game is taking social media by storm. Associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu is known for her pivotal role in crafting this engaging word game and introducing it to the publication’s Games section.

Reminiscent of Wordle, “Connections” presents a fresh puzzle daily that becomes increasingly complex as the clock strikes midnight. To help you navigate these linguistic labyrinths, we’ve compiled a selection of hints and strategies.

‘Connections’ is accessible via web browsers and mobile devices, challenging players to categorize four words based on a shared attribute.