Top 10 heroes to start your Dota 2 journey

Valve’s lovechild Dota 2 is one of the most complicated games in esports history. It has a brutal and time consuming learning curve. Even after spending thousands of hours you can barely scratch the game’s complex mechanics. Plus you have to keep in mind that the game is constantly changing its meta, maps, abilities and more with regular patches. Image Credit: Valve

As a Dota 2 beginner your first thought will be which heroes you can give a try. As a new player your preferences will lay with the heroes featuring the most straightforward abilities. In this article Hindustan Times will give you a tour on most go to heroes as beginners. These heroes are not only great for a start but they will also grant you the basic understanding of the MOBA mechanics.

1. Sniper

Image Credit: Valve

Sniper is the most friendly and easy to understand mid-laner, that’s why he is one of the most recommended beginner heroes. He has the longest physical attack range in the game, so you can secure some kills from screens away. He is also great for destroying towers, thanks to his superior range.

As a beginner it is obvious that you will be paired with randoms and Sniper is great for uncoordinated teams. But while playing sniper you have to mind your positioning, Sniper may have the longest range but not that great with health pool. So learn to keep the high grounds, prioritize your target and use your shrapnel wisely.

2. Zeus

Image Credit: Valve

As a beginner your obvious tendency would be to ignore mid lane. But Zeus brings down God’s Wrath which threatens the enemy team by existing. His ultimate will punish everyone on the map.

Thanks to his Arc Lightning, Zeus has decent nuke ability in lane phase. Arc Lighting can shove the creeps’ wave, while harassing the enemy.

3. Ogre Magi

Image Credit: Valve

One of the tankiest support heroes in the game, Ogre Magi can easily turn the tide of the game with his multiple muti-casted spells.

Thanks to his large heath pool, he is a support you can’t pick off that easily. He will survive longer in a game and do damages, stunts while boosting his allies speed.

His first skill, Fireblast deals decent damage while stunning the opponents. Second skill, Fire Blasts cast multiple fireballs towards enemies which causes movement reduction and damage over time. His third skill, Bloodlast can buff teammates' attack and movement speed significantly. And ultimate allows him to cast those above stated three skills multiple times.

4. Jakiro

Image Credit: Valve

This twin-headed dragon can breathe fire and cold to damage and sabotage their enemies. Jakiro performs well against multiple enemies, because most of his abilities are are-affected spells. His first skill Dual Breathe debuffs enemies, causing damage and reduction in movement speed. Second skill, Ice Path can stun multiple enemies in its path. With Liquid Fire enemies Jakiro can damage over time not only enemies but also towers.

His ultimate Macropyre is a burning pit that can burn your foes in a wide area, combined with Aghanim Scepter it’s a deadly skill in gank.

5. Ursa

Image Credit: Valve

Ulfsaar leaps and shakes the ground of Dota 2. He is the easiest and somewhat tankiest safe-lane. Thanks to his passive ability which stack damages with every hit you do, Ursa can easily secure lane creeps, neutral creeps and dominate lane heroes. His 1st and 2nd skills are so basic that even a child with a keyboard can easily maneuver him.

Ursa’ ultimate Enraged ability is just click and spam.

6. Crystal Maiden

Image Credit: Valve

Even with the most lowhealthbank Crystal Maiden is an early to mid-game nuker who can easily oppress the lane. She has two powerful nuke abilities that can easily overwhelm enemies in the lane. That means after level two he can kill any foe-laner.

His passive Arcane Aura increases mana regeneration for her team globally, which means if a Skywrath Mage or Zeus is on mid they can spam basically free spells.

Maiden’s ultimate ability, Freezing Field is a lethal area damage spell, combined with Aghanim scepter and Shards, she is deadly in ganks.

7. Bristleback

Image Credit: Valve

BB is easy to use offlaner, thanks to his backside major damage reduction, low ability cooldown and spam heavy abilities. His key to success lies in stacking your effects by spamming. BB’s prioritized targets are squishy cores and stomp their lane.

In good hand Bristleback cab dominate the game. But as a new player you should focus on the hero’s quick farm and make space for your safelaner.

8. Wraith King

Image Credit: Valve

Wraith King as Safe lane is the safest and dominant role of beginners. He is astrength hero with consistent life steal and critical strike. His ultimate grants you to cheat death once killed and Reincarnate after three second delay.

9. Tidehunter

Image Credit: Valve

This Leviathan is the most durable hero in Dota 2. His main role is to control crowds. He can walk into the crowd and cast Ravage to stun all nearby enemies. Tide’s passive Kraken Shell allows him to tank most damage.

Tidehunter can also shove lane creeps and jungle creeps by spamming Anchor Smash. As a new player you have to understand the basic elements of farming and Tidehunter is a quick farmer. Even while serving your sole motive, Tide can be a versatile team player.

10. Juggernaut

Image Credit: Valve

Juggernaut is the easy to play safe-laner who can dominate and nuke the lane easily. As a Jug player you have to plan your items for late games but thanks to his spinning wheel capability, he can’t be hard countered. With the help of his third skill Juggernaut can farm quickly. His ultimate Omnislash is one of the most dangerous skills in the game with the right timing you can easily wipe any team.

