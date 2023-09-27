Fans in distress as GTA 6 map leak raises serious questions

Grand Theft Auto fans are still waiting for official news from Rockstar Games about GTA VI, but they have plenty of leaks and rumours to keep them entertained. GTA 6 fan-made poster

One of the main sources of information is a huge document that fans have created, based on last year’s cyber attack at Rockstar’s server that revealed some development footage, screenshots, and source code.

Fans have used this data to make a mock-up map for GTA VI, which has over 100 unique locations. However, a credible insider has hinted that the map may not be as large as fans hope.

The insider is Tom Henderson, who has a track record of leaking accurate details about GTA VI. A couple years ago he made predictions about a release window around 2024/5, a revisiting of Vice City, the inclusion of multiple characters, including a female hacker, and an evolving GTA Online featuring live events.Most of these details have been confirmed by other sources, which makes Henderson’s leaks more trustworthy. But he also warned that the map is not as big as fans might expect.

This warning has resurfaced recently, as fans are worried that Henderson was right about this too.

A Reddit user griefer_101 wrote, “Seems like he was right all along. The map thing is concerning though.”

Another Redditor, ToughAd2406, suggested, “Maybe he is referring to people who think the map is going to be the actual size of an entire state or even multiple states. It may just be a few small areas/city’s and a highway connecting them or something like that, which I would still be satisfied with.”

One user named tbomgv agreed, “I don’t know about 2x bigger than GTA V but it’s definitely gonna be bigger.”

Fans are still waiting for Rockstar Games to reveal GTA VI officially.

The probable vast map of GTA VI is one of the most anticipated features of the game. The game is rumorued to be set in Vice City, but also have other locations like Cuba or flashbacks to the 1980s.

