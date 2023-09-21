'GTA 6 is gonna be even more worth the wait’, GTA 5 voice actor urges fans to be patient

Ned Luke, the actor who played Michael De Santa in GTA 5, has urged eager Rockstar fans to be patient in waiting for GTA 6. Michael De Santa in GTA 5(Rockstar Games)

It has been a full decade since the last Grand Theft Auto game was released. GTA 5 came out in 2013 and became a huge cultural phenomenon, earning billions in revenue and becoming the second-best-selling game of all time.

Considering its profound influence on the gaming industry and its enduring appeal across generations of players, numerous gamers have eagerly anticipated the arrival of its sequel.We know for sure that GTA 6 is in development, and we even saw some early gameplay footage from last year’s historic leaks, but beyond that, official details have been very scarce.

As a result, diehard fans have been looking for any clues or information they can find. In some extreme cases, they have even disrupted major gaming events to make their point.

In light of the immense excitement surrounding the sequel, one of the prominent figures from GTA 5 has stepped forward to counsel fans on the importance of patience while awaiting GTA 6.

Celebrating GTA 5’s 10th anniversary with a short video on TikTok, Ned Luke took a moment to address the gaming community and touch on the future of the franchise. “We just crossed the threshold of 10 years. 10 years of GTA 5… I just want to give a big shout-out to the fans,” he said, before switching to address the elephant in the room.

“Only what, maybe five of those years was ‘where the f*** is GTA 6?’ Luke joked. “Patience guys. It’ll be worth the wait. Trust me. GTA 5 was worth the wait, GTA 6 is gonna be even more worth the wait.” Interestingly, he’s not the only GTA 5 protagonist that’s been linked with the sequel this week. Just a few days ago, Shawn Fonteno who voices Franklin in the game, was the center of a new conspiracy around GTA 6.

ALSO READ| 7 major changes gamers want to see in GTA 6 from GTA 5

Appearing alongside Bryan Zampella an actor rumored to be in the upcoming sequel, the two found a briefcase containing “the most powerful and dangerous thing” they’d ever encountered. No one knows what that thing was, but many are speculating it’s GTA 6.

Of course, for now, everything is just speculation. And as Luke advised, staying patient is all we can do until Rockstar steps back into the spotlight when they are ready.