Look which technology Nvidia is offering to Counter-Strike 2

It’s been nearly a year since GPU chipset giant NVIDIA introduced their Nvidia Low Reflex Technology. Now this Low Reflex Technology is coming to Valve’s most anticipated project Counter Strike 2. It is now proving itself as the true successor of Counter Strike franchise, and now to provide the players with the most flawless and gaming experience Valve’s introducing Reflex reducing technology in the game. Eagle-eyed CS fans are eagerly waiting for this feature to come to CS as most of its competitors like Valorant. Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Fortnite, Overwatch 2 and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege already adapted this technology in their game. Image Credit: Valve

With Nvidia Reflex Counter Strike will feel more responsive and click to response ratio will be almost zero. For a competitive title like Counter Strike it is necessary to adopt this feature so the split second difference can open the door of victory.

In a deleted Reddit post it claimed that Valve is collaborating with Nvidia to integrate Reflex in the game. Though the Limited Beta does not have the Reflex feature, it is assumed that it will be added into Counter Strike with its Global launch.

Nvidia claimed that with Reflex Technology you can reduce your system latency up to by 33%, which may not be that much effective for the Single Player Title but a must have for the Competitive sector. This feature is available for Nvidia GeForce GTX 900 to latest graphics cards.

Latency is what you input from your mouse-keyboard to its actual response gap before the feedback shows on the screen. Recently in a showcasing video Nvidia portrayed that paired with Intel Core i9 12900K, GTX 1060’s response time goes down from 26ms to 17ms, with RTX 3060 it will be 16ms to 11ms and with forthcoming RTX 40 series latency drops to only 8ms.

For the past years CS players are mostly relying on the driver level feature and some tweaks here and there to reduce latency. Introducing latency in the game will make nine out of the ten competitive shooters to adopt this technology, only PUBG is lacking this feature.

With Nvidia Reflex Counter Strike 2 will be more effective to click the heads.