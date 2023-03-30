5 game-changing updates in Counter-Strike 2 that will blow your mind

American video game developer giant Valve recently announced its brand new multiplayer shooter Counter-Strike 2 which is the successor of the most critically acclaimed game in e-sports history, CS:GO and also CS 1.6 . CS2 is here to give the gamers a whole new experience while keeping its more than 20 years legacy. New smoke grenades in Counter-Strike 2(Valve)

The game has undergone a complete makeover but keeping its roots strong. New game includes updated maps (new dust 2, inferno, mirage, nuke), improved lighting, new gameplay changes and a new game engine. Before going live globally Valve gave a chance to numerous players for beta testing the game, discovering new features, new line-ups and changes that set new CS apart from its predecessor.

Brand New features in Counter-Strike 2

For the past couple of days many players have been playing the Counter-Strike 2 limited Beta test. Hence, the Reddit and Steam based CS community has been flooding out posts related to new features explored and discovered in Counter-Strike 2.

1. New maps and Old maps updated

Counter-Strike 2 offers new and updated maps

In new CS many old maps have undergone a complete overhaul with a brand new makeover. E-sports popular maps like Dust 2, Mirage and Nuke have been visually enhanced with the help of Source 2 game engine. Some of the maps are updated with new game models and assets. For example the basins in Overpass beings replaced to modern ones.

Valve has categorized this update in three sections - Upgrade, Overhaul, and Touchstone. In upgrade maps the lighting, reflection and objects took a new makeover. In Touchstone, only few changes are made that can be noticed. And for the, Overhaul maps are fully rebuilt from scratch.

2. New Source 2 Game engine

CS2 is using a completely new game engine. The decade old Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is based on the Source engine. Though Valve’s another big title, Dota 2 got the Source engine 2 update long ago but Counter Strike players had been waiting for this update for several years. This new engine is not only offering some visual changes but comes with an arsenal full of new features.

3. Match will cancel if Cheater detected

Valve has been using Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC) since ages on all of its games. It is constantly updated so that backend developers can catch on the new cheats or some bugs that some users are exploiting. A twitter leak indicates CS2 will feature an upgraded VAC system called VAC live but its features are unknown.

One feature that is notable is that if a cheater is detected in an on-going match, then they will receive an instant ban and the match will end right away.

4. Updated ’64-tick’ system

The most annoying problem that is plaguing and affecting player’s gameplay in multiplayer games is the network. Most of the time its player sided issue but even when everyone in the match has a stable connection there are network outages caused by different latencies because players are playing in different locations. Valve has announced a redefined netcode in CS2 with a Sub-Tick engine.

According to the American Game Publisher with this new netcode , the game will precisely track when players move and fire their shots or peeking. Players should experience much more responsive gameplay than the previous ’64-tick’ system.

5. Brand New UI (User Interface)

New Counter-Strike 2 is receiving a brand new user interface that includes many visual changes to the HUD and menu system. This new UI will bring a fresh look for team selection screen, match-end screen, score table, kill feed and more.

The new UI’s kill count feature took inspiration from Valorant. For example for every kill player will receive a Card like visual representation of kill count at the bottom of his screen. Once one gets 5 kills in a round the card deck will glow brightly to depict an ace.

Also read | Here's how Counter-Strike 2 is ready to reload and take on the world again