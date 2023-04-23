Home / Technology / Red Dead Redemption 2 ‘hat’ detail showcases game’s incredible attention to realism

Red Dead Redemption 2 ‘hat’ detail showcases game’s incredible attention to realism

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Apr 23, 2023 08:39 AM IST

Rockstar Game’s Red Dead Redemption 2 has been praised for its incredible attention to detail, with many players still discovering new things after five years.

From hunting cams to small interactions with NPCs (non-playable characters), Red Dead Redemption 2 is filled with such hidden details that many players won’t discover on their first playthrough. It is these minute details that come together and form the wider gamer, presenting a near-perfect representation of the Wild West and Outlaws. The fact that players are still discovering new things and investing their hours in exploring after all these years is a testament to the game’s depth. Now, a recent discovery has revealed cool nuances about Arthur Morgan’s hat and mesmerized fans.

Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to impress gamers (Image Credit: Rockstar Games)
Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to impress gamers (Image Credit: Rockstar Games)

TastyBirds, a Redditor recently pointed out an interesting cool detail about the game’s hats, in which water collects and drips off the brim of the player’s hat in the rain. Though this is a small detail but it is a testament to the unwavering commitment to realism that Rockstar has put into the game.

When raining, water will collect and drip off the brim of your hat (RDR2)
by u/TastyBirds in GamingDetails

Despite the lack of an official announcement about Red Dead Redemption 3, it is safe to assume that one will be arriving in the future. The massive sales numbers of Red Dead Redemption 2 ensure that it will at least be a consideration, even if it’s not an immediate priority for Rockstar.

ALSO READ| Excitement peaks for GTA 6 with rumors of multiple cities & vice city return grow

Even after half a decade Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to impress players with its commitmen to realism. With the possibility of a Red Dead Redemption 3 in the future, gamers can only hope Rockstar will continue to deliver amazing games that push the limits of what is possible in the gaming industry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rain gaming rockstar games GTA + 2 more
rain gaming rockstar games GTA + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out