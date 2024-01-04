Top 10 Microwaves under 15,000 for budget-conscious buyers

Budget will always be an issue, but that does not mean you have to compromise on quality when it comes to kitchen appliances. When it comes to microwaves, you can find a wide range of cost-effective models that not only fit your budget but also offer excellent performance. One of the key advantages of opting for microwaves under ₹ 15,000 is that you can invest in a reliable appliance without breaking the bank

Microwaves under ₹15,000 are increasingly becoming popular for their affordability and efficiency. In this article, we will take you through the top 10 models in this price range that can enhance your kitchen experience.

These microwaves, under ₹15,000, come in various sizes and capacities, ensuring that you can find the perfect fit for your kitchen space and cooking needs. Whether you need a basic microwave for reheating leftovers or a more advanced model with features like convection cooking and grill functions, there is a budget-friendly option for everyone.

One of the key advantages of opting for microwaves under ₹15,000 is that you can invest in a reliable appliance without breaking the bank. These models are designed to provide consistent heating, defrosting, and cooking performance. They are equipped with user-friendly controls, presets, and timers to make your cooking experience hassle-free.

Furthermore, many of these microwaves come with modern features such as digital displays, child lock safety, and multiple power levels, allowing you to customize your cooking process according to your preferences.

In this article, we will carefully evaluate the top 10 cost-effective models available in the market, considering factors like cooking capacity, power output, durability, and customer reviews. We will provide you with detailed insights and recommendations to help you make an informed decision when choosing a microwave under ₹15,000 that suits your requirements.

So, if you're in the market for an affordable yet high-quality microwave, you've come to the right place. Explore our recommendations and discover the perfect microwave that not only fits your budget but also elevates your cooking experience. Say goodbye to budget constraints and enjoy the convenience and efficiency of these top 10 microwaves under ₹15,000 in your kitchen today.

Product Description

1. Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

This Panasonic microwave lets you cook with convection for even heating leftovers with the Magic Grill. Its 27-litre capacity fits a whole family's meals while the 360° Heat Wrap technology ensures heat reaches every inch of the spacious interior. The black mirrored door and sleek exterior design add modern style to your kitchen, while 10 power levels and one-touch controls make it simple to use.

Whether you're reheating last night's leftovers, melting butter for a recipe or baking a potato, this convection microwave gets the job done with consistent results. The large 1. cubic foot capacity means you can cook multiple dishes at once without crowding. So say goodbye to cold spots and unevenly cooked food and hello to crispy, delicious meals in a snap with this Panasonic convection microwave.

Specifications of Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven

Capacity: 27 litres

Cooking Modes: Convection, Grill, Microwave

Special Features: 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill, Black Mirror Finish

Colour: Black

Brand: Panasonic

Pros Cons 1. Convection, grill, and microwave modes for versatile cooking. 1. Higher price compared to solo microwaves. 2. 360° Heat Wrap for even cooking. 2. Large size may not fit in smaller kitchens. 3. Magic Grill feature for grilling. 3. Limited colour option (Black). 4. Attractive Black Mirror finish.

2. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG,Black)

This solo microwave’s 20-litre capacity means you'll have enough room to cook meals for one or two people at a time, while the simple one-touch controls make it easy to use. Simply press the button for the power level you need and this microwave gets to heating and steaming your food to perfection. The durable material blend construction and auto-sensor features ensure even cooking and years of reliable performance.

No matter if you're reheating leftovers, cooking fresh veggies, or making popcorn, this Panasonic microwave delivers the power you need for basic culinary tasks in a stylish and space-saving package. Its black finish will complement any modern kitchen decor, while its whisper-quiet operation and convenient size make it a great choice for small spaces like dorm rooms, studios, or RVs.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven

Capacity: 20 litres

Cooking Mode: Solo (Microwave)

Colour: Black

Brand: Panasonic

Pros Cons 1. Affordable and budget-friendly. 1. Limited to solo (microwave) cooking. 2. Timer feature for precise cooking. 2. Small cooking capacity (17 liters). 3. White color complements various kitchens. 3. Limited cooking modes.

3. Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven (1702 MT, White), Timer

This Bajaj microwave oven combines simple convenience with stylish design. The white exterior and rounded corners give it a minimalist aesthetic that fits in any kitchen, while the large 17-litre capacity and 10 power levels ensure you can cook for crowds. An easy-to-use digital timer allows you to set precise cooking times for reheating leftovers, baking potatoes, or popping popcorn to perfection.

The simple turn-dial controls and single-button operation make this microwave easy enough for anyone to use. Its versatile wattage and ample cooking space make light work of any kitchen chore, while the quiet operation and discreet design keep your counter top looking tidy and your kitchen feeling serene.

Specifications of Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven

Capacity: 17 litres

Cooking Mode: Solo (Microwave)

Special Feature: Timer

Colour: White

Brand: Bajaj

Pros Cons 1. Affordable and budget-friendly. 1. Limited to solo (microwave) cooking. 2. Timer feature for precise cooking. 2. Small cooking capacity (17 litres). 3. White colour complements various kitchens. 3. Limited cooking modes.

4. IFB 20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2) White

This compact microwave oven packs big performance into a small space. The 20-litre capacity is perfect for individuals and couples looking for a no-fuss way to reheat, melt and cook meals in minutes. With features like auto defrost, overheating protection and timer options, you get the convenience of multiple programs in a sleek design. The mechanical knob control is intuitive to use and built to last.

Best of all, IFB backs this microwave with an industry-leading 5-year warranty to give you years of reliable operation. The anti-bacterial cavity and child safety lock help maintain hygiene and safety in your home. Simply place your food on the included glass turntable, select your program and let this solo microwave work its magic to deliver tasty, evenly heated meals with minimal effort.

Specifications of IFB 20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven

Capacity: 20 litres

Cooking Mode: Solo (Microwave)

Color: White

Brand: IFB

Pros Cons 1. Affordable with a decent capacity. 1. Limited to solo (microwave) cooking. 2. Suitable for small to medium-sized families. 2. Limited features. 3. Simple and reliable design. 3. Limited cooking modes.

5. Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 20L, 700W smart solo Microwave oven (MS20MPW10, White)

This sleek and stylish Voltas Beko microwave oven brings smart cooking convenience to any kitchen. Boasting a compact 20L capacity and 700W of power, it can heat, defrost and cook a wide variety of foods to perfection. A simple touch panel and digital display make it easy to select the perfect settings for each dish, while the 10 preset cooking modes ensure consistent results every time. Its sleek white exterior blends seamlessly into any decor, while the interior light illuminates your food as it cooks.

Best of all, this microwave is designed with efficiency in mind, using inverter technology to regulate power for faster cooking times and lower energy consumption. So if you want a compact, yet powerful microwave oven that cooks intelligently and looks good doing it, look no further than the Voltas Beko MS20MPW10.

Its smart features and stylish design will transform the way you heat up snacks, cook meals and reheat leftovers, all while keeping your kitchen looking contemporary.

Specifications of Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 20L, 700W smart solo Microwave oven

Capacity: 20 litres

Cooking Mode: Solo (Microwave)

Wattage: 700W

Colour: White

Brand: Voltas Beko (A Tata Product)

Pros Cons 1. Smart microwave with 700W power. 1. Limited to solo (microwave) cooking. 2. White colour matches various kitchen decors. 2. Smaller cooking capacity (20 litres). 3. Budget-friendly option. 3. Limited advanced features.

6. IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver)

This stylish IFB microwave is here to make your life easier in an instant. Its sleek silver exterior adds modern flair to any kitchen, while the 25 litres capacity means you'll have enough room to cook for the whole family. Simply place your food inside, set the time and power level, and let the IFB 25L Solo Microwave Oven work its magic.

Whether you need to reheat leftovers, defrost frozen meals, or cook up a quick snack, this microwave oven can handle it with ease. The IFB name you trust now brings you innovative technology and clever design to help simplify your day-to-day cooking tasks. Say goodbye to time-consuming stove-top cooking and hello to delicious home-cooked meals in minutes flat. This microwave oven combines performance, style and convenience to become an indispensable part of your kitchen.

Specifications of IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven

Capacity: 25 litres

Cooking Mode: Solo (Microwave)

Colour: Silver

Brand: IFB

Pros Cons 1. Larger cooking capacity (25 liters). 1. Limited to solo (microwave) cooking. 2. Suitable for families and larger dishes. 2. Limited features. 3. Elegant silver colour. 3. May require more counter space.

7. Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven With 300 Plus Auto Cook Menus (Magicook Pro 31CES-E, Black, Air Fryer)

This Whirlpool convection microwave is capable of whipping up meals in minutes with over 300 built-in auto cook menus. It features an air fryer function for making crispy, fried foods without the oil mess. Simply toss in your ingredients, press a few buttons and this microwave does the rest, cooking foods to perfect doneness every time. The large 29-litre capacity accommodates family-sized portions while the convection fan circulates heat for even cooking and crisping. With its sleek black exterior and array of high-tech features, this microwave looks as smart as it cooks. Just place your trust in its arsenal of auto programs and advanced technology, and you'll be enjoying restaurant-quality meals in record time - all from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Specifications of Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven

Capacity: 29 litres

Cooking Modes: Convection, Grill, Microwave

Special Features: 300 Plus Auto Cook Menus, Air Fryer

Colour: Black

Brand: Whirlpool

Pros Cons 1. Convection, grill, and microwave modes for versatility. 1. Higher price point. 2. Extensive 300 Plus Auto Cook Menus. 2. Large size may not fit in small kitchens. 3. Includes an Air Fryer feature. 3. Limited colour option (Black).

8. SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven (R220KNK/2023, Black, Ceramic Cavity, Digital Display, One-Touch Start)

This compact yet mighty Sharp solo microwave oven is ready to transform your kitchen in a flash. With one-touch start and a digital display, it's simple to operate yet packed with power. The 20-litre ceramic cavity provides ample space to heat and cook a variety of foods while preserving their nutrients.

The stainless steel and black exterior offers a sleek, modern look that complements any kitchen decor. So say goodbye to waiting around for your food to heat up the old-fashioned way and unlock instant convenience with this solo microwave from a brand you trust for powerful performance that lasts.

Specifications of SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven

Capacity: 20 litres

Cooking Mode: Solo (Microwave)

Special Features: Ceramic Cavity, Digital Display, One-Touch Start

Colour: Black

Brand: SHARP

Pros Cons 1. Compact and suitable for small kitchens. 1. Limited to solo (microwave) cooking. 2. Features a Ceramic Cavity for even cooking. 2. Smaller cooking capacity (20 liters). 3. Digital Display and One-Touch Start for convenience. 3. Limited advanced features

9. LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BG, Black)

This microwave takes reheating and defrosting to the next level. Its large 28 litre capacity and 10 power levels give you the flexibility to cook everything from a single serving to a full family meal. The convection feature circulates hot air around your food, resulting in meals that are crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. You'll be amazed at how this LG microwave brings new life to leftovers, melting the cheese on your mac and cheese just right and crisping the crust on your pizza without making it soggy.

It features an easy-to-use digital display and automatic sensor programs that detect the perfect cooking time for your food - no guesswork required. With a sleek black exterior and simple yet stylish design, this microwave blends seamlessly into any kitchen décor while delivering the performance you need to make mealtime magical again.

Specifications of LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven

Capacity: 28 litres

Cooking Modes: Convection, Grill, Microwave

Colour: Black

Brand: LG

Pros Cons 1. Convection, grill, and microwave modes for versatile cooking. 1. Higher price point. 2. Suitable for larger families and cooking bigger dishes. 2. Large size may not fit in small kitchens. 3. Stylish black design. 3. Limited colour option (Black).

10. Morphy Richards 30 MCGR Deluxe 30L Convection Microwave Oven with Motorised Rotisserie, 200 Autocook Menus and Child Lock Feature, Black

With 30 liters of generous capacity, 200 autocook menus and a motorized rotisserie, it delivers restaurant-quality meals right at home. The child lock feature ensures safety while the convection fan circulates heat evenly for delicious, crispy results every time. Whether you're reheating leftovers, whipping up a quick snack or cooking an entire roast chicken, this convection microwave levels up your culinary game. Its motorized rotisserie with adjustable racks rotates food for evenly cooked meats with crispy skin. The touch controls and digital display make setting the perfect cook time simple. So say goodbye to bland, unevenly cooked microwave dinners and hello to restaurant-worthy family meals you can whip up in no time at all. This Morphy Richards convection microwave gives you the tools to satisfy your inner chef and your family's appetite.

Specifications of Morphy Richards 30 MCGR Deluxe 30L Convection Microwave Oven

Capacity: 30 litres

Cooking Modes: Convection, Grill, Microwave

Special Features: Motorized Rotisserie, 200 Autocook Menus, Child Lock

Colour: Black

Brand: Morphy Richards

Pros Cons 1. Convection, grill, and microwave modes for versatile cooking. 1. Higher price compared to solo microwaves. 2. Large cooking capacity (30 liters). 2. Large size may not fit in smaller kitchens. 3. Motorized Rotisserie and 200 Autocook Menus for convenience. 3. Limited color option (Black). 4. Child Lock Feature for safety.

Three best features

Microwave Model Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT645BFDG) 360° Heat Wrap for even cooking. Magic Grill feature for grilling. Black Mirror finish for an attractive look. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG) Affordable and compact design. Suitable for small kitchens. Stylish black color complements various decors. Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven (1702 MT) Affordable and budget-friendly. Timer feature for precise cooking. White color for a clean look in the kitchen. IFB 20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2) Affordable with a decent capacity. Suitable for small to medium-sized families. Simple and reliable design. Voltas Beko 20L Smart Solo Microwave Oven (MS20MPW10) Smart microwave with 700W power. White color matches various kitchen decors. Budget-friendly option. IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S) Larger cooking capacity (25 liters). Elegant silver color. Suitable for families and larger dishes. Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven (Magicook Pro 31CES-E) Convection, grill, and microwave modes for versatility. Extensive 300 Plus Auto Cook Menus. Includes an Air Fryer feature. SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven (R220KNK/2023) Compact and suitable for small kitchens. Features a Ceramic Cavity for even cooking. Digital Display and One-Touch Start for convenience. LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BG) Convection, grill, and microwave modes for versatile cooking. Suitable for larger families and cooking bigger dishes. Stylish black design. Morphy Richards 30 MCGR Deluxe Convection Microwave Oven Convection, grill, and microwave modes for versatile cooking. Large cooking capacity (30 liters). Motorized Rotisserie and 200 Autocook Menus for convenience.

Best value for money product

Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven is perfect for whipping up quick weeknight meals for one or two. The 17 litres capacity and 700 watts of power allow you to reheat leftovers, cook basic meals and warm snacks in just a few minutes. The simple push button controls make it easy to set the timer exactly as needed, so your food comes out perfect without overcooking. No more burnt popcorn bags or soggy pizza rolls with precise heat and time control at your fingertips. Keep this helpful appliance on your countertop for quick conveniences like melting butter or baking a single serving of potato chips to accompany a weekend movie.

Best overall product

IFB 20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven is perfect for individuals and small families. At 20 liters capacity, the solo design means you only need to worry about reheating or cooking meals for one or two people. The anti bacterial cavity and simple easy-to-use mechanical knob controls make this IFB microwave ideal for everyday use. Features like auto defrost and overheating protection ensure you get even cooking results while keeping your food and microwave safe. The child safety lock provides peace of mind especially around little ones. The included glass turntable, wire rack and five year warranty on parts mean you have everything needed for hassle-free microwaving.

How to find the best microwaves under rs 15000?

Finding the best microwaves under ₹15,000 requires a thoughtful approach to ensure you get a model that suits your needs and offers value for your budget. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you find the best microwave within this price range:

Set Your Priorities:

Determine your specific requirements. Are you looking for a basic microwave for reheating and defrosting, or do you need additional features like grilling or convection for cooking?

Consider the cooking capacity you need based on your family size and usage.

Research Brands and Models:

Start by researching reputable microwave brands known for quality and reliability. Some well-known brands in this price range include Samsung, LG, IFB, Whirlpool, and Panasonic, among others.

Explore the different models within your budget range offered by these brands.

Read Reviews and Ratings:

Look for online reviews and ratings from users who have purchased the microwaves you're considering. These reviews can provide insights into real-world performance, durability, and user satisfaction.

Compare Features:

Compare the features of the microwaves on your shortlist. Pay attention to wattage, cooking modes (solo, grill, convection), power levels, preset cooking functions, and additional features like child lock and timer options.

Consider Energy Efficiency:

Check the energy efficiency ratings of the microwaves. Look for models with high star ratings, as they tend to consume less energy over time, helping you save on electricity bills.

Visit Retail Stores:

If possible, visit retail stores to see the microwaves in person. This can give you a better feel for their build quality and size.

Check for Warranty and After-Sales Support:

Ensure that the microwave you choose comes with a warranty, and understand the terms and coverage. Good after-sales support can be crucial in case of any issues.

Compare Prices and Deals:

Look for the best prices, discounts, and deals on the models you're interested in. Online marketplaces and local appliance stores may have different pricing and offers.

Consider User Feedback:

Reach out to friends, family, or online communities for recommendations and experiences with specific microwave models.

Make an Informed Decision:

After thorough research and consideration of your priorities, make an informed decision based on the best fit for your needs, budget, and preferences.

Remember that the "best" microwave under ₹ 15000 may vary from person to person based on individual requirements and preferences. By following these steps, you can identify the microwave that aligns best with your needs and budget constraints.

