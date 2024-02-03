Video: Cheers erupt as Vision Pro ‘first’ buyer steps out of Apple store

The Apple Vision Pro has officially hit stores in the US. Loyal Apple fans across the country were spotted lining up in significant numbers to either purchase or try out the first-generation headset. This marks the Cupertino giant's first new product launch since the introduction of the Apple Watch seven years ago. The first Vision Pro customer leaving Apple's flagship Fifth Avenue store with his new device.(X/Tim Cook)

On Friday, Apple CEO Tim Cook was present to launch the sale of the $3,499 ‘groundbreaking’ device at Apple's flagship Fifth Avenue store in New York City.

A video, trending on social media platforms, shows the first Vision Pro customer coming out of the store with his new device, receiving a warm welcome. Apple employees erupted in applause and admiration, creating a superstar moment for the delighted customer.

Apple Vision Pro's first buyer video here

'Impossible becomes possible right before their eyes': Tim Cook

Later, in a memo to employees, Apple CEO Tim Cook said: “This morning I was with our team at Apple Fifth Avenue, where the excitement for this moment was palpable. It’s an incredible thing to watch people experience Apple Vision Pro for the very first time. The impossible becomes possible right before their eyes, and often they don’t have the words to describe the experience. It really is a technology you have to see — and see through — to believe. And it was truly a gift to hear customers share their amazement, their emotion, and their dreams for this incredible device we’ve created. The whole experience reaffirmed the magnitude of this moment, as well as our Retail teams’ vital role in delivering this unprecedented technology to the world.”

Cook added that Apple's impact, driven by "spatial computing," is just starting.

What is spatial computing?

Spatial computing is about blending the real world with a virtual one using technology. It lets people and machines work together smoothly, manipulating things and spaces. This involves using augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI).