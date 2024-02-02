Tim Cook's update on Apple’s generative AI features: Coming ‘later this year’

Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company is working on generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) software features which will make their way to customers “later this year.” During Apple’s quarterly earnings call, Tim Cook said, “As we look ahead, we will continue to invest in these and other technologies that will shape the future. That includes artificial intelligence, where we continue to spend a tremendous amount of time and effort, and we’re excited to share the details of our ongoing work in that space later this year." Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an announcement of new products.(AP)

Without offering details, Tim Cook said, “Our M.O., if you will, has always been to to do work and then talk about work, and not to get out in front of ourselves. And so we’re going to hold that to this as well. But we have got some things that we’re incredibly excited about, that we’ll be talking about later this year.”

What are possible Apple AI features that are coming?

For Google and Samsung AI software features- advanced photo manipulation to word processing enhancements- have been a major selling point of smartphone in recent months. With Tim Cook's announcement, it means that Apple also has ambitious plans to integrate AI into its software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

“Let me just say that I think there’s a huge opportunity for Apple with generative AI and with AI, without getting into many more details or getting out ahead of myself,” Tim Cook said.