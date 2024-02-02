Apple Vision Pro launched in US, Tim Cook calls it ‘tomorrow's technology today’

Tech giant Apple Inc. has finally launched the Vision Pro virtual reality headset after months of hype. Apple CEO Tim Cook celebrated the launch of the new gadget at the company’s flagship Fifth Avenue store in New York City on Friday morning. Justifying its hefty price tag of $3,500, Cook said that the reason it is so expensive is because the Vision Pro is “tomorrow's technology today.” A logo is displayed on the day Apple's Vision Pro headset goes on sale for the first time in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake(REUTERS)

Apple CEO Tim Cook celebrates Vision Pro launch day

During his visit to the Fifth Avenue store, Cook discussed the newly-released gadget and expressed his views about what it means for the future with Good Morning America. “I think it’s going to be used in so many different ways because it’s a spatial computer,” Cook told the GMA co-host, Michael Strahan.

“You know, the iPhone introduced us to the mobile computer. The Mac introduced us to personal computers. This is the first spatial computer,” he continued. “A company only has a few of these. Most companies have none. We’ve had the Mac, the iPod, the iPad, the iPhone, the Apple Watch, and now the Vision Pro. It’s one of those moments,” Cook added.

When asked about Vision Pro's ability to “augment your reality,” the 63-year-old business executive said, “You and I can be sitting here having a conversation with the headset on, and we can see each other’s eyes. But we can also see the screens around us. So, it amplifies our connection. That was a key design for us. We wanted people to be able to see each other’s eyes, not get glazed over in a headset.”

Cook continued to call the product “tomorrow’s technology today.” “It’s packed with, we have 5,000 patents on the product already. So we really leaned into it. And I’m hoping some people will pay for it by month, some people will just buy it,” he said. “I have talked to a lot of people on line, they’re just going to buy it. But over time, who knows what will happen? But we think we priced it for the right value today,” Cook added.