Voltas coolers for efficient cooling solution: Top 6 picks

With the arrival of February, the wait for summer has also ended. However, you might have bid adieu to the winter chills, the scorching summer days are no good too. In fact, it's time to stay prepared for the scorching and sultry humid days with the best of the cooling appliances. Have a look at these top 6 Voltas coolers for efficient cooling

And in case you are looking for an air cooler that give you efficient cooling performance along with keeping the humid weather away, bring home Voltas coolers. Voltas is a well known brand in the home appliance category and their air coolers promises to give you efficient cooling solution along with keeping the humid weather at bay as well.

While the brand has a rich array of air coolers to its name, choosing one that will suit your space and requirements is a bit of a task. But fret not, as we have done that homework for you. We have curated a list of top 6 Voltas coolers that are a perfect fit for your home.

1. Voltas Mega 70 Desert Air Cooler - 70 Litres

The Voltas Mega 70 Desert Air Cooler offers efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms with its 70-liter water tank capacity. Equipped with honeycomb cooling pads and a powerful fan, this cooler ensures fast and effective cooling even during scorching summers. Its sleek design and easy-to-use controls make it a convenient addition to any living space. With features like an ice chamber and adjustable fan speed settings, it provides customizable cooling to suit individual preferences. Say goodbye to the heat and enjoy refreshing air circulation with the Voltas Mega 70 Desert Air Cooler.

Specifications of Voltas Mega 70 Desert Air Cooler:

Tank Capacity: 70 Liters

Cooling Area:Medium-sized rooms

Cooling Technology:Honeycomb cooling pads

Additional Features: Ice chamber, Adjustable fan speed settings

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large water tank capacity May occupy more space Effective cooling for medium-sized rooms Requires periodic maintenance of cooling pads Adjustable fan speed settings for customized cooling Higher initial cost compared to smaller coolers

2. Voltas Grand 72 Desert Air Cooler for Home:

The Voltas Grand 72 Desert Air Cooler is a powerful cooling solution designed for larger rooms and spaces. With its large water tank capacity and efficient cooling pads, it delivers refreshing air throughout your home, making it perfect for hot summer days. The cooler features a robust motor that ensures strong air throw, reaching every corner of the room. Its sleek and modern design complements any interior decor, while the easy-to-use controls make operation hassle-free. Enjoy cool and comfortable living with the Voltas Grand 72 Desert Air Cooler, your go-to solution for beating the heat at home.

Specifications of Voltas Grand 72 Desert Air Cooler:

Tank Capacity:72 liters

Cooling Area:Suitable for large rooms

Cooling Technology:Honeycomb cooling pads

Additional Features: Water level indicator, adjustable speed settings, auto restart

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful cooling for large rooms Large size may not fit in smaller spaces Efficient cooling pads Requires regular refilling of water tank Sleek and modern design Easy-to-use controls

3. Voltas Air Cooler Windsor 85:

The Voltas Air Cooler Windsor 85 offers powerful cooling performance tailored for larger spaces. With its robust design and high-capacity water tank, this cooler ensures efficient cooling even during scorching summers. Equipped with honeycomb cooling pads and a powerful fan, it delivers a refreshing breeze throughout the room. The intuitive control panel allows for easy adjustment of cooling settings, while the durable construction ensures longevity. Ideal for homes or offices, the Voltas Air Cooler Windsor 85 provides reliable cooling to beat the heat effectively.

Specifications of Voltas Air Cooler Windsor 85:

Tank Capacity:85 liters

Cooling Area:Suitable for large rooms

Cooling Technology:Honeycomb cooling pads

Additional Features: thermal overload protection, adjustable speed settings

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful cooling for large spaces May be bulky for small rooms High-capacity water tank Higher initial cost compared to smaller models Durable construction for longevity Requires sufficient space for placement Intuitive control panel for easy operation

4. Voltas Air Cooler JetMax 90, White

The Voltas Air Cooler JetMax 90 in white offers efficient and powerful cooling for your space. With its large tank capacity and high air throw, it's perfect for medium to large-sized rooms. The sleek design and easy-to-use controls make it a stylish and convenient addition to any home or office. Equipped with multiple cooling pads and adjustable speed settings, this cooler ensures fast and effective cooling even in hot and humid conditions. Beat the heat with the Voltas Air Cooler JetMax 90 and enjoy cool and refreshing air all summer long.

Specifications of Voltas Air Cooler JetMax 90:

Tank Capacity: 90 liters

Cooling Area:Suitable for large rooms

Cooling Technology:Honeycomb cooling pads

Additional Features:thermal overload protection, water level indicator

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling for large rooms May be bulky for smaller spaces Sleek and stylish design Higher energy consumption compared to smaller coolers Large tank capacity Not suitable for outdoor use Adjustable speed settings Easy-to-use controls

5. Voltas Victor 47 Air Cooler

The Voltas Victor 47 Air Cooler is a reliable cooling solution designed to combat hot summer days with ease. With a robust design and efficient cooling technology, this cooler offers a refreshing breeze in medium-sized rooms. Equipped with a powerful motor and large water tank capacity, it ensures continuous cooling for extended periods. The cooler features multiple speed settings for customizable comfort and easy-to-use controls for hassle-free operation. Its compact design makes it suitable for various spaces, from living rooms to bedrooms or offices, providing relief from the heat while consuming minimal energy.

Specifications of Voltas Victor 47 Air Cooler:

Water Tank Capacity: 47 litres

Cooling Capacity:Suitable for medium-sized rooms

Cooling Technology: wood wool cooling pads

Additional features: Multiple speed options for customizable comfort, powerful panel

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling for medium rooms Limited coverage area for larger spaces Powerful motor ensures consistent airflow Higher energy consumption compared to smaller coolers Large tank capacity Easy-to-use controls for hassle-free operation

6. Voltas Epicool 70T 70 litres

The Voltas Epicool 70T is a robust air cooler designed to deliver powerful and efficient cooling performance for large spaces. With a generous capacity of 70 litres, it ensures uninterrupted cooling for extended periods. Equipped with advanced cooling pads and a high-speed fan, this cooler provides rapid cooling even in hot and humid conditions. Its user-friendly features include a digital control panel for easy operation and a remote control for convenience. The sleek and modern design complements any room decor, making it a versatile cooling solution for homes, offices, or commercial spaces.

Specifications of Voltas Epicool 70T:

Water Tank Capacity: 70 litres

Cooling Capacity: Suitable for large rooms, commercial spaces

Cooling Technology: Advanced cooling pads

Additional features: Digital control panel, Remote control for convenience

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful cooling for large spaces Large size may not be suitable for smaller rooms User-friendly digital control panel Higher initial cost compared to smaller capacity coolers

Top three features:

Product Name Water Tank Capacity Cooling Capacity Cooling Technology Voltas Mega 70 Desert Air Cooler 70 Liters Medium-sized rooms Honeycomb cooling pads Voltas Grand 72 Desert Air Cooler 72 Liters Suitable for large rooms Honeycomb cooling pads Voltas Air Cooler Windsor 85 85 Liters Suitable for large rooms Honeycomb cooling pads Voltas Air Cooler JetMax 90, White 90 Liters Suitable for large rooms Honeycomb cooling pads Voltas Victor 47 Air Cooler 47 Liters Suitable for medium-sized rooms Wood wool cooling pads Voltas Epicool 70T 70 Liters Suitable for large rooms, commercial spaces Advanced cooling pads

Best value for money:

The Voltas Victor 47 Air Cooler offers an excellent balance of affordability and performance. With a capacity suitable for medium-sized rooms, wood wool cooling pads, and multiple speed options for customizable comfort, it provides effective cooling without breaking the bank. Its powerful panel ensures efficient air delivery, making it a cost-effective solution for those seeking reliable cooling without compromising on quality.

Best overall product:

The Voltas Grand 72 Desert Air Cooler stands out as the best overall product due to its combination of large tank capacity, suitable for large rooms, advanced honeycomb cooling pads for efficient cooling, and additional features like a water level indicator, adjustable speed settings, and auto restart functionality. It provides powerful and consistent cooling performance, making it an ideal choice for households or commercial spaces seeking superior cooling solutions.

How to Find the Best Voltas Cooler:

When searching for the best Voltas cooler, consider several factors to ensure you choose the most suitable one for your needs. Firstly, determine the size of the room or area you need to cool to select a cooler with an appropriate cooling capacity. Next, consider the cooling technology—honeycomb cooling pads are known for their effectiveness, especially in hot and dry climates. Additionally, look for extra features such as water level indicators, adjustable fan speeds, and remote controls for added convenience. It's also important to compare prices and read reviews from other users to gauge reliability and performance. Lastly, prioritize energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills in the long run.

