Ileana D’Cruz rowing ‘away from responsibilities’ is exactly how we fantasise our 2021 travel plans

travel

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 12:29 IST

Fans can vouch that Barfi star Ileana D’Cruz is hands down a beach baby and there are enough pictures and videos on her social media handle to back the claim. Recently, the Bollywood actor reminded us of her Fiji trips as she gave our travel fantasies a ‘winky’ nostalgia with her video of rowing a surfing board with style.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ileana shared a snippet featuring her in an easy breesy all-black ensemble. Kneeling on a surfing board with hair pulled back in a half-knot, Ileana rowed from the ocean waters to the shore and cheekily winked at the camera as we fantasise about similar travel plans in 2021.

She captioned the picture, “Me running away from my responsibilities #byeeee (sic)”. Wish we could glide out and say the same to this jinxed year.

Pretty regular with her Instagram posts, Ileana has been keeping fans on the edge with her throwback pictures and sizzling photoshoots. Before the pandemic pushed travel enthusiasts into the confines of their homes, Ileana was seen having the time of her life in Fiji.

Ileana has been the Indian ambassador for Fiji’s tourism board since 2017 and among her many activities there, the diva once also visited a school there with Faiyaz Koya, Fijian Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources. Located in the South Pacific, Fiji is an archipelago of more than 300 islands with palm-lined beaches, coral reefs, clear lagoons and rugged landscapes that offer numerous activities and sports adventures to travellers.

In July this year, Ileana even shared a throwback from her mesmerising experience of snorkeling.

Enjoying a fan base of 12.8 million followers on Instagram alone, Ileana was last seen on silver screen opposite John Abraham in Paagalpanti and will next star opposite Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull.

