‘Age-reversing’ millionaire claims 'longevity pill’ increased life span of old German Shepherd, says ‘human trial next’

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson is on an anti-ageing question and on a mission to find a way to live forever. He regularly posts about his lifestyle and updates about his goals on social media. He also talks about ways he keeps himself “younger looking”. In his recent share, he spoke about a “longevity pill” which reportedly helped increase the life span of an old German Shepherd, adding that the researchers behind the medicine will do “human trials next”. Millionaire Bryan Johnson's post on "longevity pill” for German Shepherd has created chatter. (File Photo, Screengrab)

"Longevity pill saved the life of an old (80-90 yr human equivalent), ill German Shepherd. Human trials next. The pill stabilizes telomeres, the caps holding tips of our DNA from getting loose," he wrote and posted a video.

Take a look at the viral video here:

With over 3.5 lakh views, the share has accumulated close to 3,200 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has further prompted people to post varied reactions.

What did people say about this millionaire’s claim?

“Wow! This is another reminder for me that maybe we can do this after all. Some people I know say living longer would be unnatural or even evil, I don’t understand this mentality,” posted an X user. Another person added, “Bro, can I volunteer for human trials? Idc the side effects I'm built differently.”

A third person commented, “Man, imagine having a dog’s life.” A fourth wrote, “Need this for my cat.”

A Suncoast Rescue organisation administered The age-reversal pill to two German Shepherds. A local media reported that the CEO of Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Dr Christopher Chapman, partnered with Dr Michael Roizen from the Cleveland Clinic to test a new drug.

What are your thoughts on this millionaire’s post on the “longevity pill” of dogs?