Air India passenger gets broken seat despite paying extra 1,000 for it, airline apologises

A passenger aboard an Air India flight going from Delhi to Bengaluru was surprised to find a broken seat after boarding the plane. The passenger took to X to inform about the incident. The individual also shared how they paid an extra ₹1,000 for this window seat. After the tweet went viral, Air India apologised for the inconvenience the person was caused. Snapshot of the broken seat in Air India. (X/@Kaijee04 )

"Paid extra 1k for a broken window seat (22A) on Air India AI512 from DEL to BLR on April 4. They called the engineer to fix it, but he couldn't. Is this what I paid the flight fare for? Can't I at least expect a proper seat after paying so much?" wrote @Kaijee04 in the tweet. (Also Read: ‘Broken seats, no entertainment system’: Woman highlights discomfort she faced on Delhi-Toronto Air India flight)

They also added the official X handle of Air India, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and Ministry of Civil Aviation in the post. @Kaijee04 also shared a few pictures of the broken seat.

This post was shared on April 6. Since being posted, it has received a few likes and comments. Air India also took to the comments section and wrote, "Hi, we're sorry for the disappointing experience. Please DM us your booking details (boarding pass) so that we can check and assist you." (Also Read: Broken seat on IndiGo flight leaves flyer shocked)

An individual wrote, "Hi, did they offer an alternate seat / alternate flight or at least refund you the ticket cost + some? I see you have a legit case for a full refund + some extra in a consumer court."

Another said, "That's sad."

"This is why u shouldn't choose Air India. Dont worry, for sure you will get 100 INR compensation from them because they are super stingy, even if the mistake is with the scam @airindia. So avoid this fraud airline at any cost hereafter," commented a third.