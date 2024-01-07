‘Broken seats, no entertainment system’: Woman highlights discomfort she faced on Delhi-Toronto Air India flight

A woman, her husband and two children recently took an Air India flight from Delhi to Toronto and were left disappointed with the overall journey. Shreyti Garg expressed her grievances on Instagram, highlighting numerous issues like dysfunctional entertainment systems and broken seats. She even shared a video capturing the problematic conditions on the flight, which has since gone viral. Many have reacted to the video recounting similar experiences that they have faced with the airline. The image shows the faulty entertainment system and camera flash being used as reading lights were not functional. (Instagram/@humpty02dumpty)

“Yes! This is the service we got after paying 4.5 lakh INR to Air India,” wrote Garg while sharing the video on Instagram. In the next few lines, she added, “We were on an Air India Flight from Delhi to Toronto travelling with our 2 kids (2.5 yo and 7mo). And let me share our travel experience- We three were seated together, and unfortunately, almost everything was non-functional.”

She continued, “From broken seats to no entertainment system. Unfortunately, I forgot to take a picture of the broken seat handle and literally had to protect my toddler from getting hurt as all the wires were coming out of the system. And even after complaining to the crew/staff multiple times, there was no action taken. It seems they rebooted the system but still everything was not working. We were left helpless with two kids and had to manage everything on our own.”

“Firstly, the pricing of tickets is already too high, and on top of it, instead of making the journey smooth for the passengers, you made it inconvenient for the parents travelling with the kids especially,” Garg concluded while tagging Air India.

The video opens to show dysfunctional in-flight entertainment systems in all three seats Garg booked for her journey to Toronto. As the video goes on, she can be seen using a camera torch as the reading lights were not functional. The video ends with a text insert that reads, “This wasn’t expected on a 15-hour long flight!”

Watch the video shared on Instagram here:

The video was shared four days ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 3.3 million views. Additionally, the video has received numerous comments from people.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Couldn’t agree more on this! I had my round trip booked for 3000$ for just myself and this was exactly the same experience I got! Totally not worth it,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Travelled in AI 306 back in July, the screen panel was not responsive and the remote control didn’t work. Fortunately the middle seat was empty so I used that instead. It is the airlines responsibility to at least do a functionality check of all seats and equipment.”

“I have experienced the same thing from Toronto to Delhi. I literally felt so bad for what we are paying so much money,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “This is exactly what we experienced. Air India flight. Delhi to Heathrow.”

“Omg! This is terrible. It would have been so difficult with two kids,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this?