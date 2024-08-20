Anand Mahindra’s Rakhi throwback post goes viral: A childhood memory with his sisters

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Anand Mahindra, chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra shared a blast from the past. He took to X and posted an adorable picture of him with his sisters when they were kids. The black and white picture posted by Anand Mahindra with a sweet note went viral on social media, with many people dropping love-filled comments on it. Anand Mahindra posted this photo with his sisters on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. (X/@anandmahindra)

"A blast from the past. A pic of my sisters, Radhika & Anuja, and me post-Rakhi-tying. Between the three of us, the promise of protection is mutual. We know that we all, men and women, need to support & care for each other," he wrote in the post. The image shows the three siblings all smiles after the celebrations and posing for the camera. (Also Read: Woman ditches Rakhi ceremony as cousins refuse to be a part of her Reel. Here's what happened)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on August 19. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 76,000 views. The share also has over 5,600 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people also took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: Tiger masked women celebrate Raksha Bandhan in villages near MP's Pench reserve)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Beautiful bond! Mutual protection and support make it even stronger."

Another X user, Amit Shukla, commented, "Raksha Bandhan is more about a sister bandaging her brother's wounds, even though we think we're the ones protecting her."

"A cherished memory! Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of unwavering mutual care and support. May this occasion bring you joy and happiness," added user Dr Satwinder Singh.

A fourth posted, "May this occasion or celebration bring all of us to care for each other and especially safeguard our sisters sincerely."