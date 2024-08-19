Tiger masked women celebrate Raksha Bandhan in villages near MP's Pench reserve

Raksha Bandhan 2024: The management of the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) used Raksha Bandhan as an occasion to create awareness about the protection and conservation of tigers, with women sporting tiger masks while tying rakhis to men in villages and small towns surrounding the reserve. The woman can be seen in a tiger mask celebrating Rakhsha Bandhan,

In a post on X on Monday, the PTR said this is the third consecutive year it has celebrated Raksha Bandhan in 130 villages, small towns adjoining the reserve.

"For the third consecutive year, the Pench Tiger Reserve is celebrating Raksha Bandhan in a unique way as Tiger Protection Day. Continuing the tradition, we are celebrating Tiger Protection Day in 130 villages and some small towns near the tiger reserve and in Seoni and Chhindwara district headquarters by tying rakhis to villagers and society wearing tiger masks," the post stated.

They further added, “Just as a sister ties a Rakhi for her brother's long life and her own safety, we all have promised today that we will protect our forests - the tigers and other wildlife. This unique Raksha Bandhan is not just a festival, but a resolution – to protect our forests and wildlife, and to contribute to their protection.”

The PTR shared a video in which women sporting tiger masks tied rakhis to their brothers.

The official X handle of PTR also shared another post of the celebrations and wrote, “Some more glimpses from Bagh Raksha Diwas being celebrated today in and around Pench Tiger Reserve.”

Raksha Bandhan is being observed across the country on Monday, August 19, this year. Traditionally, on Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie Rakhi around their brother's wrist as a token of their affection, and in exchange, brothers promise to protect them. Siblings also share gifts to make the occasion extra special.