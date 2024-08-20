Woman ditches Rakhi ceremony as cousins refuse to be a part of her Reel. Here's what happened

While the festival of Raksha Bandhan is all about celebrating the love between a brother and a sister, it did not go well for one woman- all because of Instagram Reels. Yes, you read that right. When a 23-year-old woman asked her cousins to make a Reel with her, and they declined, she got upset and refused to celebrate the occasion. On Raksha Bandhan, a woman refused to celebrate as her cousins did not take part in her Reel.

Reddit user "alwayscorrectt" posted about the incident and claimed that he and a few more cousins were present at their sister's house for Raksha Bandhan. When their sister asked them to make a Reel on a "cringe audio", he and others eventually declined.

After some time, the woman attempted to convince them by showing that her friends had also recorded a similar video and that she wanted to try it out, but she faced rejection once again. (Also Read: Tiger masked women celebrate Raksha Bandhan in villages near MP's Pench reserve)

"She got so upset with me that she refused to tie me a Rakhi because of this reason. I still gave her gifts, but is a Reel that important to people? She didn't even talk to me after that. Was I wrong?" added "alwayscorrectt" in his post.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on August 20. Since being posted, it has gained more than 500 upvotes, and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to the post:

An individual wrote, "You shouldn't doubt your actions. If you are shy and don't want to, just don't. If she wants to act like a child let her do so. She should understand the importance of this festival; at least you did what you had to do as a brother. But nah, don't feel bad about the Reel thing."

Another user added, "You were not wrong, and neither was she. People have different lives. That Reel was so important to her, and she communicated it to everyone. Many times, people are unironically enthusiastic about little things, you know. You were shy and did not want to shoot, which was also perfectly fine. There was just a difference in point of views. I expect her to resume talking to you in a few days."

"Content is king. Of course, the Reel is important to her. Didn't you see ALL her friends did it with their cousins?" posted a third.