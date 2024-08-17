Astronaut shares incredible picture of a ‘single lightning strike’ from space

Matthew Dominick, aboard the International Space Station (ISS), often makes his followers gasp in wonder with the incredible pictures captured from space. His latest share is a perfect inclusion to that category. It shows a beautiful shot of the Earth from space. What is intriguing is a “single lightning strike” captured in the photo. The image, captured by astronaut Matthew Dominick from ISS, shows lightning illuminating the clouds. (X/@dominickmatthew)

“Green lights from fishing boats in Southeast Asia, city lights, a sun about to rise, and a single lightning strike in the left part of the frame that looks like a nebula. Camera setup on intervalometer to try and capture lighting. Found this image late in a sequence of about a 1000 images,” the astronaut wrote as he posted the picture.

He added a closeup photo in a follow-up post on the same X thread. “The way the lightning illuminates the clouds makes it look like a nebula to me (left side of the larger image above),” he wrote.

Take a look at the photo here:

With over 74,000 views, the viral share has collected nearly 800 likes. The post has further prompted mesmerised X users to share varied comments.

“You’re grabbing some epic shots up there, Matthew,” praised an X user. “I'm sure you want to come home someday, but I hope you never stop taking pictures and sharing with us! You have a great talent for this and I'll miss them when you come home,” added another.

A third commented, “What caught my attention was all the stars visible while looking through Earth's atmosphere. I couldn't make out a single constellation though.” A fourth wrote, “Can you take a picture of the moon?”

A US Navy Commander, Matthew Dominick joined NASA a few years ago. He was launched to the International Space Station in March and is scheduled to return after spending about six months there.

He has a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of San Diego and a Master of Science in Systems Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School.

What are your thoughts on this picture of lightning shared by the astronaut?