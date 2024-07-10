NASA astronaut captures moonrise from unique vantage point: ‘Dancing in moonlight’

A beautiful photo of a moonrise taken from space has left people stunned. The moon is seen above the horizon in the picture taken by NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick from the International Space Station. The image shows the moonrise, which a NASA astronaut captured from a unique vantage point - the International Space Station. (Instagram/@nasa)

“NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick has been living aboard the International Space Station for about four months. The commander of NASA’s SpaceX’s Crew-8 mission launched to the ISS on March 3, 2024, with Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin and Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps.” NASA wrote.

While talking about the scene, Dominick said, “A sliver of a moon rises out of noctilucent clouds and appears to look towards the horizon awaiting the imminent sunrise.”

NASA described the image as, “A crescent moon floats over the Earth’s atmosphere, which resembles ocean-blue water. Layers of orange and black appear underneath the horizontal band of blue stretching across the center of the image. The crescent moon is white and stands out against the blackness of space. “

Since being posted, the share has collected over 5.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has collected several comments.

What did Instagram users say about this post?

“So how does an astronaut in low earth orbit take a shot that shows the full extent of the atmosphere appearing to be above it?” wrote an Instagram user. “Such a fine and natural sight,” added another.

A third posted, “This is very beautiful.” A fourth wrote, “Every second I see the Moon, every second I fall in love with it all over again.” Many also posted heart emoticons to share their reactions.

Matthew Dominick joined Astronaut Candidate Class in 2017 after being selected by The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). He has a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of San Diego. He also has a Master of Science Degree in Systems Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School.