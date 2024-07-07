ESA astronauts mark World Chocolate Day with scrumptious treats aboard ISS. See pics

On the occasion of World Chocolate Day today, July 7, the European Space Agency (ESA) shared how astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) marked the day. The ESA delighted space enthusiasts by sharing a wonderful series of images and videos showcasing the astronauts enjoying an assortment of delectable chocolate desserts onboard the International Space Station (ISS) World Chocolate Day: Astronaut Andreas Mogensen enjoying a chocolate treat. (Instagram/@ESA)

The series of posts shows astronauts having "chocolate crepes using flour tortillas, silky chocolate mousse which is part of a scientific experiment, and chocolate treats that make every bite a cosmic adventure." (Also Read: World Chocolate Day: Chocolate pizzas to chocolate mashed potatoes, must-try viral flavour bombs)

In the post, the ESA also wrote, "Our space pioneers even get creative and build chocolate-covered biscuit houses, adding a touch of home sweet home to their home away from home. So, as we celebrate World Chocolate Day on 7 July, let's send a sweet shoutout to the astronauts savouring their favourite chocolate goodies while orbiting the Earth!"

Take a look at the post here:

More on World Chocolate Day:

As per reports, the inaugural International Chocolate Day was celebrated in 2009, which is when World Chocolate Day began. The purpose of the holiday was to commemorate the supposed anniversary of the opening of the first chocolate bar in Europe in 1550. Ever since people from all around the world have celebrated World Chocolate Day with great excitement.

Researchers estimate that chocolate has been consumed for over 2,000 years. The Aztec word "xocoatl," which was used for bitter beverages made from brewed cacao beans, is where the name "chocolate" first appeared. The plant and its beans are referred to as cocoa, while the finished product, once the beans are processed, is called chocolate. The pre-Columbian cultures of Mesoamerica, or what is now Mexico, are the source of the oldest records of chocolate. The native Mesoamerican people, known as the Aztecs, considered cocoa seeds to be "food of the Gods." Furthermore, the cocoa beans were so important that they could be used as money to purchase goods and food.