Space Station fidget spinner? Astronaut on ISS finds unusual use for nut and bolt. Watch

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick regularly posts on social media about his life aboard the International Space Station (ISS). From how he performs chores to incredible pictures of the Earth from the space station, his numerous posts are a treat for space enthusiasts. His latest share shows him using a nut and a bot as a “fidget spinner.” This image shows NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick, presently onboard the ISS, with a nut and a bolt. (X/@dominickmatthew)

“Space Station fidget spinner?” the astronaut wrote as he posted the video. The clip opens with him saying that it always seems “magical” to him how things float inside the ISS. He then shows some tricks using the nut and the bolt, adding that he and the other astronauts often use them as fidget spinners.

Take a look at the interesting video of the astronaut here:

Since being shared, the video has collected more than 1.1 lakh views and nearly 1,500 likes. It has also accumulated several comments from people.

What did X users say about this video from ISS?

“This is awesome! That looks way too fun to me!” posted an X user. Another joined, “That’s so cool. If I were there, I couldn’t get any real work done because I’d just float around watching a fidget spinner go by.”

While a third commented, “That's sick. I was sitting here thinking the entire time, can you spin it back on!? That's pretty insane for a first try too. It's hard enough to do that on Earth sometimes,” a fourth person wrote, “It's so good to have fun. It turns out Dominick didn't expect to get it right so easily.”

Matthew Dominick is not just a NASA Astronaut but also a US Navy Commander. Hailing from Colorado, he has a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of San Diego and a Master of Science degree in Systems Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School. He was launched to the International Space Station in March and is scheduled to spend approximately six months on the ISS.

What are your thoughts on this video shared by the ISS astronaut? Did you find it interesting?