Beat your mid-week blues with this challenging brain teaser

Beat your mid-week blues with this challenging brain teaser

Nov 08, 2023 08:00 AM IST

This maths brain teaser will require you to use your logical reasoning to solve it.

Are you facing the mid-week blues today? Well, worry not, we are here to help you kick-start your day in an interesting way. Wondering what is it? Here we bring you an intriguing maths brain teaser to solve!

This brain teaser was shared by the Instagram page Maths Puzzles. It features a tricky question that you need to solve using your logical reasoning. The puzzle states, “IF 9=10, 8 = 18, 7=24, 6 = 28, 5 = 30, then 3 = ?” (Also Read: Brain Teaser: Can you find the missing number? No, it is not 6)

Take a look at this brain teaser below:

This post was shared a while ago. Since being posted, it has received numerous likes and comments. Several shared varied answers in the comments section. A few said, “29,” is the correct solution. While some others also mentioned “24,” “28,” and “30” as the solutions.

Earlier, another brain teaser had gone viral on social media and left people scratching their heads. The puzzle read, “If 6 + 8 = 12, 4 + 10 = 10, 12 + 20 = 60, then 24 + 50 = ?”

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this puzzle?

