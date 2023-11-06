close_game
Brain Teaser: Can you find the missing number? No, it is not 6

Brain Teaser: Can you find the missing number? No, it is not 6

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 06, 2023 11:41 PM IST

An X user reacted to this mind-bending brain teaser and wrote, “The answer is not 6.”

A brain teaser that has been gaining significant traction on social media has proved quite to be a head-scratcher. Wondering why? Well, it presents a series of numbers and challenges people to guess the missing one.

Brain Teaser: How quickly can you solve this?(X/@doglovers75)
Brain Teaser: How quickly can you solve this?(X/@doglovers75)

“Another brain teaser. Let’s see who is smart,” reads the caption written alongside the brain teaser shared on X. The brain teaser asks a simple question, “What is missing?” Alongside, it shows numbers 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 written on the ends of parallel vertical lines. Your task is to determine the number that should be written opposite to the number 5. And if you think that the missing number is 6, then you are wrong. Do you think you have what it takes to find the missing number?

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

The brain teaser was shared on October 30. It has since accumulated over 41,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“The answer is not 6,” joked an individual.

Another wrote, “What?”

“I mean, it could be 6. Mines a 6 speed. R could be to the far left and down, far left and up, or far right and down,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “R coz it’s a manual car gearstick.”

What are your thoughts on this brain teaser?

Earlier, a brain teaser that hooked people to their screens challenged them to spot the elusive 8 in the sea of the number 9. Puzzle enthusiasts had just 60 seconds to find it. Do you think you can beat the clock and find the number eight hidden in plain sight?

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Monday, November 06, 2023
