Are you good at maths? This brain teaser will prove your skills

Are you confident in your math puzzle-solving abilities? If so, we have a challenging brain teaser that will truly put your skills to the test. Are you ready to take on this exciting mathematical challenge?

Can you solve this brain teaser?(Instagram)

The question was shared by the Instagram handle Maths Puzzles. This page shares various kinds of puzzles that might make you work your mind. In a question they shared, it reads, “If 6 + 8 = 12, 4 + 10 = 10, 12 + 20 = 60, then 24 + 50 = ?”

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this problem?

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

This post was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained several likes and comments. A few also shared their answers in the comments section of the post.

Several said that the solution is “300.” What do you think is the correct answer?

Earlier, another maths-related puzzle had caught the attention of many on social media. It stated, “6+A+8= 244846, 2+9+5 = 1810 B, 3+7+4=211292, C+ 3 + 5 = 183034, 9 ÷ 7 + 3 = 7227 D.” Your task is to find the value of “A,” “B,” “C,” and “D.”

