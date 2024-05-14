Bengaluru cardiologist shares son passing CBSE Class 10 with 100/100 in maths

An X post by a proud dad announcing how his son did in the CBSE Class 10 exams has left people smiling. In the share, the dad, a Cardiologist from Bengaluru, also added that besides obtaining above 90%, his kid scored 100/100 in Mathematics. The image shows the teen who scored 100/100 in maths in CBSE 10th board exams. His dad, a Bengaluru cardiologist, shared the photo. (X/@DrDeepakKrishn1)

“Son makes coffee for us after a tough trek to #TigerNest monastery. I am happy to share that he scored an aggregate of 96.6% in CBSE 10th board exams with 100/100 in maths! We got the result just after we came out of the Tiger Nest temple,” Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy wrote.

He also shared a picture of his son, who is seen busy preparing tea while standing in a corner of a beautiful room.

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 60,000 views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected nearly 3.300 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this X post?

“Congratulations. Medical or engineering?” asked an X user. The dad replied that his son would be pursuing medical.

Another individual added, “Congrats, credit goes to Amma or Appa (mom or dad)?” In response, the dad added, “To the student”.

A third posted, “Excellent. Congratulations to your son. Way to go anna. All the best to him to, keep up the momentum. Let him Excel wherever he gets into. BTW, what's his good name?”

A fourth wrote, “Many congratulations and all the best for him”. A few showed their reactions by writing “congratulations”.

In the recently announced CBSE Class 10 exam result, more than 11,000 students scored a perfect 100 in Mathematics. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exam results for classes 10 and 12 were announced on May 13. The board withheld a merit list of toppers and didn’t announce any names to “avoid unhealthy competition.”

