Girls continue to outshine boys in CBSE results; overall pass percentage rises

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the examination results of classes 10 and 12 with the overall pass percentage marginally increasing for both grades compared to 2023. Like last year, girls performed better than boys in terms of pass percentages by two percentage points in Class 10 and 6.4 percentage points in Class 12. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

The overall pass percentage of Class 10 this year was 93.6%, slightly higher than 93.12% last year. For Class 12, it was 87.98%, also a shade higher than 87.33% in 2023.

Like last year, girls performed better than boys in terms of pass percentages by two percentage points in Class 10 and 6.4 percentage points in Class 12.

CBSE officials attributed the increase to changes in the examination patterns.

“This shows the students were prepared for competency-based questions, which made up 40% of each question paper,” the board said.

The board revamped its assessment pattern for the 2023-24 academic session by introducing more competency-based questions and reducing the weightage given to short- and long-answer questions, as part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The percentages are, however, lower than 2022, when the exams were conducted in two parts due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The number of students who scored above 90% and 95% increased in both classes compared to last year as well.

In Class 10, the data showed, 212,384 students scored 90% and above, compared to last year’s 195,799, and 47,983 scored 95% and above, against 44,297 last year.

In Class 12, 116,145 students scored 90% and above, more than 112,838, last year. Those scoring 95% and above also rose from 22,622 last year to 24,068 this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated students in a series of posts on X.

“Congratulations to all of you who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII exams! I am immensely proud of your accomplishment and your relentless dedication. I also acknowledge the efforts of your supportive families and dedicated educators, whose unwavering support has been crucial to this success. All the best for the endeavours ahead,” he said.

“Your future holds limitless possibilities. Focus on what excites and drives you. Your unique talents will lead you to success and fulfilment. Keep pushing, keep pursuing!” the Prime Minister added.

In Class 10, the overall pass percentage of girls was 94.75% and boys 92.71%. The difference was sharper in Class 12, the overall pass percentage of girls was 91.52% and 85.12% for boys. The pass percentage among transgender students was 50% in Class 12 and 91.3% in Class 10.

According to the board, 1,621,224 students appeared in the Class 12 examinations this year, of whom 1,426,420 passed. It also said 2,238,827 appeared for the Class 10 exams, of whom 2,095,467 cleared it.

In both the classes, the maximum number of students appeared from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Delhi.

To be sure, there is no data available to compare the category wise performance since CBSE did not release such a data set last year.

Meanwhile, the board continued with the practice of withholding a merit list of toppers to “avoid unhealthy competition”. It said it will issue merit certificates to the 0.1% of students who have scored the highest marks.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated the students on their results and advised them to make an effective plan for higher studies.

“Heartily congratulate my young friends who have successfully cleared the CBSE Class X and Class XII examinations. While you cherish the success and enjoy the fruits of your labor, do also utilize this time to make an effective plan for higher studies. Wishing all a happy, healthy and bright future,” Pradhan said in a series of posts on X.

“To all my friends who have not met their expectations, don’t lose heart. All of you have it in you to overcome any challenge. I am sure your moment of glory is not far away. Keep hustling,” he added.