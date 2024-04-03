Can you find the value of A in this viral maths brain teaser? Solve without calculator

Maths is a subject that many people used to love doing. Several maths enthusiasts would take up puzzles, brain teasers and more and spend their time solving them. It not only helps a person to sharpen their math skills but also helps them think outside the box to find the solution. And if you happen to be someone who used to love to spend their time doing maths, we have a brain teaser that will intrigue you. Are you up for the challenge? Will you be able to solve this puzzle?

This brain teaser was shared by X page Easy Daily Quiz. It reads the question, "Solve for A? 18-9÷A+2-18÷A= 11, then A=?" Do you think you have what it takes to solve this puzzle? Your time starts now... (Also Read: Brain teaser: How many children are there in the class? Solve without using calculator)

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This post was shared on April 2. Since being posted, it has gained more than 500 views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and said that the correct answer is "3". What do you think is the solution?

Earlier, another brain teaser was also shared on social media and went viral among netizens. It was posted by the X account Massimo. The brain teaser reads, "Kamau bought a cow for 80,000. He then sold it for 1,25,000. Next market day, he bought it back for 1,40,000. And then sold it for 1,55,000. How much profit did he make?" (Also Read: Brain teaser: Do you have what it takes to solve this viral puzzle in just 10 seconds?)

After this brain teaser was shared, many people tried to solve it in the comments section.

An individual said, "45k. His initial investment is 80k. The first profit is 45k. When he goes to buy for the 2nd time, he puts in 15k extra and then sells for 15k in profit, which makes the second deal nil. So the actual profit is still 45k."

Another added, "$60k. He put in $80k out of pocket and added another $15k to the initial for a total of $95k. $155k - $95k = $60k. If I'm wrong, I'm calling it a day, going home and taking a nap."