Brain teaser: Do you have what it takes to solve this viral puzzle in just 10 seconds?

Are you someone who enjoys a good challenge when it comes to solving brain teasers? If that's the case, you've found yourself in the right place. Brain teasers have the ability to captivate the interest of many individuals and can often force you to think outside the box in order to solve them. If you happen to be a brain teaser enthusiast, then we have one that is sure to challenge your intellect. So, are you ready to take on this challenging brain teaser and see if you have what it takes to solve it? Can you solve this?

This brain teaser was shared by the Instagram handle "battlepromms". This page often shares numerous kinds of brain teasers that catch the attention of many. Their latest question reads, "Five people were eating apples, B finished before C, but behind E. A finished before D, but behind C. What was the finishing order?" (Also Read: Brain teaser: How many children are there in the class? Solve without using calculator)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This post was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

A few people said "EBCAD" is the correct answer. At the same time, another mentioned "CABDE" as the solution. What do you think is the correct answer?

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on social media. This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the handle "Heights - for your brain & gut". The question reads, "Fourteen of the kids in the class are girls. Eight of the kids wear blue shirts. Two of the kids are neither girls nor wear blue shirts. Five of the kids are girls who wear blue shirts. How many kids are in the class?"

Will you be able to solve this one?