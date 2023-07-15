Chandrayaan-3 launch: Passenger captures lift off from flight. Watch incredible video

Historic launch of India's third Moon mission, Chandrayaan 3, took place on July 14. Millions of people witnessed the moment as the moon craft blasted off from Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. Expectedly, people are still taking to social media to share posts related to the event. Amid those, a very special video has captured people’s attention. The clip, taken from inside a plane, shows the lift off of the craft. Chandrayaan-3 launch: Moon craft lift off captured from a flight. (Screengrab)

The amazing video is being shared by many across various social media platforms. Here is a post by Dr P V Venkitakrishnan, Director (retired), ISRO Materials, and Rocket Manufacturing Expert. “Launch of Chandrayaan-3 from flight. Sometime after takeoff from Chennai to Dhaka flight, the pilot announced to watch this historical event,” he wrote as he tweeted the video.

Take a look at the amazing video of Chandrayaan-3 launch:

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 3.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered more than 9,400 likes. Many took to the comments section of the video to share their reactions.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the video of Chandrayaan-3 launch captured from a plane:

“Wow,” posted a Twitter user. “This is the best thing I saw on the Internet today,” expressed another. “Lucky passengers,” commented a third. “Goosebumps!” shared a fourth. “This is an awesome video,” wrote a fifth.

Chandrayaan 3: India's lunar mission

Indian Space Research Organisation’s (Isro) Chandrayaan 3 was launched using a Launch Vehicle Mark-3 or LVM-3. It was previously known as the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk-III. The moon craft is carrying a rover (Pragyan) and a lander (Vikram). It is set to enter into lunar orbit by August 1 and make its final descent on August 23. The craft is aiming to become the first to land on the south pole of the moon.

What are your thoughts on the video of Chandrayaan 3 lift off taken from inside a plane? Did the video leave you amazed?