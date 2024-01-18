close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Dog takes cat for a ‘sledge ride’ amid snowfall. Video is too cute to handle

Dog takes cat for a ‘sledge ride’ amid snowfall. Video is too cute to handle

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 18, 2024 12:51 AM IST

“Ultimate friendship goals,” wrote an X user while reacting to a video of a dog taking a cat for a ride amid snowfall.

In an adorable scene of interspecies camaraderie, a dog took on the role of a chauffeur for an adventurous cat and took it on a sledge ride. And the doggo did all this amid snowfall. A video showing this delightful scene was shared on X and left people happy.

The image shows a dog taking a cat for a ride amid snow. (X/@Yoda4ever)
The image shows a dog taking a cat for a ride amid snow. (X/@Yoda4ever)

The video is posted on X handle @Yoda4ever with a simple caption that reads, “Dog pulls his best buddy on a sledge.” The video opens to show the dog standing on the ground covered in dense snow. It is also holding a rope in its mouth, which is attached to a box. And a sweet cat is comfortably sitting inside the box.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Also Read: Man says his cat raised his dog, shares video as ‘proof’

As the video progresses, the dog is seen pulling the box around, and the cat is enjoying the ride.

Take a look at this sweet animal video:

The video was shared a few hours ago. Since then, the clip has gone viral with nearly 1.1 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The post has prompted people to share varied comments.

Also Read: Dog observes how human plays with cat, employs same method to befriend kitty

What did X users say about this dog and cat video?

“Ultimate friendship goals,” expressed an X user. “Looks like this golden retriever is taking 'leading a purr-fect life' to a whole new level!” commented another. “Pretty cool. Thanks for sharing,” posted a third. “Adorable, aww,” shared a fourth. “What's amazing to me is that the cat is ok with this - sits in that ‘sledge’ like a pro,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video? Did this clip of the dog and the cat leave you smiling?

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On