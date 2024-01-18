Dog takes cat for a ‘sledge ride’ amid snowfall. Video is too cute to handle

In an adorable scene of interspecies camaraderie, a dog took on the role of a chauffeur for an adventurous cat and took it on a sledge ride. And the doggo did all this amid snowfall. A video showing this delightful scene was shared on X and left people happy. The image shows a dog taking a cat for a ride amid snow. (X/@Yoda4ever)

The video is posted on X handle @Yoda4ever with a simple caption that reads, “Dog pulls his best buddy on a sledge.” The video opens to show the dog standing on the ground covered in dense snow. It is also holding a rope in its mouth, which is attached to a box. And a sweet cat is comfortably sitting inside the box.

As the video progresses, the dog is seen pulling the box around, and the cat is enjoying the ride.

Take a look at this sweet animal video:

The video was shared a few hours ago. Since then, the clip has gone viral with nearly 1.1 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The post has prompted people to share varied comments.

What did X users say about this dog and cat video?

“Ultimate friendship goals,” expressed an X user. “Looks like this golden retriever is taking 'leading a purr-fect life' to a whole new level!” commented another. “Pretty cool. Thanks for sharing,” posted a third. “Adorable, aww,” shared a fourth. “What's amazing to me is that the cat is ok with this - sits in that ‘sledge’ like a pro,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video? Did this clip of the dog and the cat leave you smiling?