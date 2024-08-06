Elon Musk’s daughter rips into Tesla billionaire: ‘You won’t stop lying about me’

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter says he is trying to rebrand himself as a family man with Christian values - and she, for one, is not buying it. Vivian Jenna Wilson launched a fresh attack on the Tesla billionaire yesterday, portraying him as a man who cannot stop lying about his daughter, a person who regularly cheats on his partners and a bigot who has been sued for discrimination multiple times. Elon Musk's trans daughter, Vivian Wilson fires back at her father's hurtful comments, says she's 'disowned' him.(Thread/vivllainous/File Image)

The attack came after Elon Musk, on X, responded to a throwback video of his family and wrote: “All 5 boys super happy.”

Vivian Wilson, 20, came out as transgender in 2022 and legally changed her birth name of Xavier to Vivian. She also dropped her famous last name “Musk”.

Elon Musk has been vocal about his disapproval of the gender reassignment. Last month, he vowed to destroy the “woke mind virus” which he claimed “killed” his son.

Wilson has not taken too kindly to her estranged father misgendering her. Last month, she said her father harassed her relentlessly for her sexuality and femininity while growing up, and is now using her to gain sympathy points.

She reiterated these points and made more damaging allegations yesterday on Meta-owned Threads. Wilson tellingly did not use X – the social media platform owned by Musk – for her attack.

“Just won’t stop lying”

Vivian Jenna Wilson said that Elon Musk “just won’t stop lying about me in interviews, books, social media.” She claimed that Musk is trying to rebrand himself as a “caring paternal father” - a narrative she challenged as false. She has earlier claimed that Musk was never around to see her growing up.

“If you’re going to lie about me, why would you choose a method so obnoxious in its stupidity. It’s beyond stupid, it’s desperate… Not to mention going out of your way to misgender me which is both completely transparent and honestly just sad,” wrote Wilson.

She also accused her father of going on an image cleaning exercise and rebranding himself as a “Western values/Christian family man.”

Wilson refuted these points too, painting Musk as a man who cheats on his partners and has never stepped foot in a church. “You are not a family man, you are a serial adulterer who won’t stop f**** lying about your own children. You are not a Christian, as far as I’m aware you’ve never stepped foot in a church,” she wrote.

“You are not saving the planet”

Wilson also made some more shocking allegations against her estranged father. She claimed that Musk called Arabic the “language of the enemy” when she was six years old, and is not the bastion of equality he likes to portray himself as.

She also called into question his claims on saving the climate. “You are not ‘saving the planet’, you do not give a f*** about climate change and you’re lying about multi-planetary civilization as both an excuse, and because you want to seem like the CEO from Ready Player One,” she wrote.