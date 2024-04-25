 Founder shares cheat sheet with 12 questions to ‘crush your next job interview’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Founder shares cheat sheet with 12 questions to ‘crush your next job interview’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 25, 2024 07:48 AM IST

A founder’s cheat sheet for crushing an interview by preparing for 12 questions has gone viral on LinkedIn. Do you agree with these points?

A man took to LinkedIn to share a list of questions that he says will help candidates crush their job interview. Md Riyazuddin, founder of Digiwink, shared the post that has received nods of agreement from people.

The image shows a part of the interview cheat sheet that a founder shared for the interviewees. (LinkedIn/Md Riyazuddin)
The image shows a part of the interview cheat sheet that a founder shared for the interviewees. (LinkedIn/Md Riyazuddin)

“Prepare for these 12 questions to crush your next job interview,” he wrote. The founder then went on to list 12 points and also explained why they are essential.

The first point he mentioned was, “Tell me your story”, and he explained, “Share your work journey, showing how it led you to this job. Explain why you like what this company does, using your past as proof.” The next point he shared concerns the most challenging problem an employee has ever worked on.

Take a look at the entire list of questions here:

The image shows an interview cheat sheet shared by a founder on LinkedIn. (LinkedIn/Md Riyazuddin)
The image shows an interview cheat sheet shared by a founder on LinkedIn. (LinkedIn/Md Riyazuddin)

The post was shared a day ago. Since being shared, the post has gone viral with several likes and comments.

What did LinkedIn users say about this share?

“Fantastic preparation guide! Your emphasis on showing growth through acknowledging weaknesses is truly insightful. The blend of questions allows for a holistic self-presentation. Keep sharing your wisdom!” wrote a LinkedIn user.

“This is very useful information for freshers and any professional looking for change,” shared another.

“Grateful for the insightful interview questions, setting the stage for success,” added a third.

“Great questions! These will definitely help in preparing for interviews,” wrote a fourth.

According to Md Riyazuddin’s LinkedIn bio, he helps brands grow their digital presence. His company offers services like “SEO Content Writing, Search Engine Optimization, Blog writing, Social Media Marketing, personal branding, and organic growth marketing”.

What are your thoughts on this “job interview cheat sheet” shared by the founder? Do you agree or disagree with it?

