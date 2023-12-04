Ex-Google recruiter reveals things to avoid in a job interview, calls it a 'red flag'

Nolan Church, the CEO of Continuum and a former recruiter for both Google and DoorDash, shared a crucial insight on what candidates should avoid doing in a job interview. This valuable tip could significantly enhance your preparation for your upcoming interviews. Nolan Church shared how to ace an interview. (Unsplash)

Church told CNBC Make It that some interviewees show up “having done very little homework,” and it shows when they speak. He further said, "They won’t know about the company, the role of the interviewers they’re speaking with. It’s just a massive red flag to me."

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

He also adds that there is a tell-tale sign when someone hasn't done their research about the job and the company. "They ask very surface-level questions," says Church. He underlined that exhibiting a 'lack of preparedness' conveys an incorrect impression and doesn't show sincere interest in the chance. (Also Read: Want to work for Google? Ex-recruiter has an advice to get your CV noticed)

Church suggests that you spend some time reviewing the company's website and LinkedIn page before the interview. Find out all about its objectives and mission. After reading the job description, consider the precise aspects that pique your interest. Find out who is conducting your interviews and look through their LinkedIn profiles to learn more about their professional backgrounds.

"A level of thinking and a level of depth in asking questions helps to prove that you really did the work before going in and that you care both about the opportunity and about succeeding in it. It’s added proof that when you get the job, you’re going to do well,” said Church to CNBC Make It.