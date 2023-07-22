Want to work for Google? Ex-recruiter has an advice to get your CV noticed

Google is the dream destination to work for every professional in India and abroad. The aspirants leave no stone unturned to get a shot at working with one of the top technology giants. But what should you do if your efforts are not enough to get your resume noticed by the recruiters at Google?



A former recruiter has now listed the red flags in a resume which can ruin your chances at your dream company. Nolan Church has worked at the talent acquisition in companies like Google. Currently serving as the chief executive officer of talent marketplace Continuum, Church has a list of do's and don'ts for the aspirants.



Church has a piece of advice for those writing their resumes for Google. Speaking to CNBC, he warned the applicants against spelling mistakes, stretching CVs to more than two pages and mentioning vague skills without providing evidence. If your application is not being considered by recruiters at Google, it's time to work on your resume.(AP file)

Church warned against ‘text bricks’ on the resumes, which refers to endless text having lot of words but not enough content. For him, such CVs have zero chances of going forward.

Another important advice is to make sure that each job title has just one-line description, and not long sentences. Church says a lot of communication at workplaces happens over email and platform Slack. If the aspirants cannot effectively describe what they have been doing in their career, there is no way they would be able to communicate in the workplace.

He also suggested using tools like ChatGPT or Grammarly for making sentences shorter, grammatically correct with the right punctuation. He also suggested to get the resume reviewed by at least five to 10 people before sending it across.

Finally, he suggests drafting the resume for a 10-second viewership, the time which the recruiter has to dedicate to the application.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail