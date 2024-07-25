Grieving woman to hold ghost marriage with late boyfriend after tragic car accident

A woman who lost her boyfriend in a car accident will hold a ghost marriage with him. The car accident happened on July 15, which resulted in the death of two people, and five others were injured in a four-car pile-up on a highway in Taiwan. The woman, surnamed Yu, was also involved in the accident and managed to rescue three of the injured; however, was unable to rescue her boyfriend, as per reports. The woman is holding a ghost marriage to honour her late boyfriend.

She recalled being heartbroken when she saw her boyfriend, his sister, and another friend trapped in the mangled debris. Despite her leg injuries, she attempted to rescue them but was unable to do so. Yu could barely extract a friend from the back seat before rescuing two people from another vehicle involved in the tragedy, reported the South China Morning Post.

As per the outlet, two siblings named Hong were locked inside the vehicle they were travelling in. They were transported to the hospital, but succumbed to their injuries. (Also Read: Posthumous marriage: Ghost wedding with woman corpse held in China)

Yu intends to hold a ghost marriage with her boyfriend in order to honour him and care for his elderly mother on his behalf. For the unversed, ghost marriages for the deceased are a 3,000-year-old tradition in China.

Some people believe that if individuals die without achieving their goals, such as marrying, they won't find peace in the afterlife. A living individual takes part in the ghost marriage, representing the departed with their photo, worn clothes, and other artefacts. The ceremony adheres to traditional wedding rituals.

In China, there are two other forms of ghost weddings. One concerns couples who died before or during the engagement, with their parents organising a wedding and burying them together. The other involves people who did not know each other while alive, yet matchmakers arrange their marriage after death.