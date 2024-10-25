IIT Delhi graduates create gym for tiny homes, wows Anand Mahindra: ‘No rocket science, but…’

Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra took to X to applaud a team of four IIT graduates who have developed an innovative solution for fitness enthusiasts facing space constraints in their homes. The graduates combined their engineering expertise and a passion for fitness to craft a compact, multifunctional gym that transforms any small area into a complete workout zone. Anand Mahindra took to X to share his admiration for the IIT graduates' innovative gym for tiny flats.(Screengrab/@Aroleap X)

Anand Mahindra expressed his admiration for the innovative idea and hard work of the IIT graduates behind the smart home gym, known as Aroleap X. He praised their ability to create a practical solution for fitness enthusiasts facing space constraints in urban living.

Mahindra shared a video by The Better India. The gym combines mechanical design with ideas from physical therapy to offer over 150 exercises that work on different muscle groups. The gym also features AI-powered training sessions that monitor the user's progress in real-time, providing personalised workout plans.

“No rocket science here. But a clever convergence of mechanics and physical therapy principles to design a product that has global potential. In small apartments and even in business hotel rooms," Anand Mahindra wrote in his post on X on Thursday.

Check out the post here:

The post has garnered more than 7.1 lakh views and 281 comments.

One of the X users, Samar Singh, not impressed with the idea, commented, “Zero industry experience, no domain experience, no practical consumer research or product fitment, and then a staggering price point. Amazing!”

A second user, selurus, commented, “This looks like a great innovative fitness solution”.

Many X users appreciate the idea of the smart home gym. However, a few users think it’s a small step and don’t see it as a significant achievement.