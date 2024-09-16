Anand Mahindra’s Venice tour: Gelato served with katoris of condiments and unforgettable views

Anand Mahindra, chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, recently visited Venice, Italy and shared about his trip in great detail. He took to X to post a series of photos from the place and also shared facts about it. Since he shared about his Venice travelogue, it has caught the attention of many social media users. Anand Mahindra's shared about his Venice trip on X.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)

"The city of Venice was built on a series of islands in a lagoon, using wooden piling which was innovative technology for that time. Yet, it’s not technology, but magic, that makes the city a visual feast," wrote Mahindra in his first post. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra owns Ferrari, Mercedes? Billionaire sets the record straight on his cars)

He then added, "Gulls and birds, are equal citizens of Venice and they soar into the skies of the city that were a significant inspiration for Renaissance and Medieval painters. Venice's unique light, became a hallmark of the Venetian school of art."

In his third comment, he mentioned about the food offered in Venice and shared how gelato is served with “katoris’ of condiments.

At the end, he mentioned, "Finally, a tip for those heading to Venice. Don’t miss Al Covino for lunch or dinner. A tiny, 7 table place under the new management of Claudio & Claudia, who gave it new life 5 months ago—and gifted themselves a new life by getting married 3 months ago. They are warm and friendly and deliver an experience that makes you feel like you are a guest in the kitchen of their home. The food has an astonishing combination of flavours with ingredients sourced and named with affection. Outstanding."

These posts were shared on September 16. Since being posted, it has garnered numerous likes and comments.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "The city of Venice is very beautiful."

X user Kamlesh Dhaker wrote, "Wow very good infrastructure."

"Beautiful pictures," commented someone else.